Harry Kane's wound: Jose Mourinho confirms that the hamstring injury is serious | Soccer news

"The feelings I had that it was not a small injury were correct."





Jose Mourinho says that Harry Kane's injury is not small

Tottenham head coach Jose Mourinho has confirmed that Harry Kane's hamstring injury is serious.

The England captain suffered a tear in the 1-0 loss at Southampton on New Year's Day, although the club has not said what grade it is.

Mourinho again avoided the question, but revealed that his claim that it is not a minor injury has proven correct.

Kane missed the 1-1 draw of the FA Cup in Middlesbrough and is ready for a long period of time.

Mourinho said: "I think it is better for the medical department to talk about it or make an official report. All I can add is that the feelings I had that it was not a small injury were correct.

"It's not a small injury, but I can't talk about the (recovery) times."

"It's not a small injury, but I can't talk about the (recovery) times."

Such is the importance of Kane for the Spurs, they do not have a total replacement and will depend on Heung-Min Son and Lucas Moura to fill the void.

Mourinho does not want to stop in Kane's absence and says he will come up with an alternative way of playing.

"At this time it will not be & # 39; Harry, Harry, Harry, Harry & # 39;" said the Portuguese. "We have what we have and we stay with them. The children did what they could, you can't transform Lucas or Son into a number nine like Harry Kane."

Lucas Moura tied with a header for the Spurs on Sunday at the Riverside

"So we have to try other things and that's what we're going to do. Harry is out, obviously every minute he doesn't play means a lot to us, it's a big loss for us, but we have to accept it and we have to fight with the kids that are available. "

The Spurs are diverting into the territory of the injury crisis, with Hugo Lloris, Danny Rose, Ben Davies and Tanguy Ndombele currently out.

Moussa Sissoko is the latest addition to that list after detecting a possible ankle injury in Southampton, but Mourinho is in the dark about his expected return.

"I don't know. I don't know, but injured by the game against Southampton," Mourinho added. "A ball he had with (James) Ward-Prowse. He had it and felt it but kept playing until the end. He is injured."