Harry Hamlin promises to never work with Steven Spielberg after a hidden camera audition

In a new interview, the former actor of & # 39; Mad Men & # 39; reveals that he was caught by the camera gossiping about the director of & # 39; Indiana Jones & # 39; after being told to bake a cake with Stephanie Zimbalist.

Harry hamlin He refuses to work with filmmaker Steven Spielberg again after the director filmed him gossiping in a hidden camera during an audition.

The 68-year-old actor almost got a starring role in "Indiana Jones," and was brought to an audition in front of Spielberg and George Lucas, alongside the actress. Stephanie Zimbalist.

However, in an interview with the gossip column on page six of the New York Post, he revealed that George was late for the session, and Steven charged him and Stephanie with the task of baking a cake for the star in a separate room. , with which he had bothered. A hidden camera

"This was before VHS, this was before you could go to the video store to buy a camera, it's before any of that. It never occurred to me that we were really at the audition while we were making the cake," he confessed. "The place was full of cameras and microphones and they, George and Steven, were upstairs watching us make the cake. That was the audition to see what our chemistry was like."

He added: "I had been talking about how annoying Steven Spielberg was for my friend Amy, so guess what? I didn't get the paper, OK, and I've never worked with Steven Spielberg. And I grant you I'll never work with Steven Spielberg and I never learned to make a cake. "