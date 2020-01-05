Happy Diva prepares for Huntingdon next | Racing news





Happy Diva – Next Huntingdon

Kerry Lee's Happy Diva will address Lady Protectress Mares & # 39; Chase in Huntingdon after suffering the closest defeat at Doncaster last time.

The nine-year-old girl seemed prepared to deny Lady Buttons a second consecutive victory at the Yorkshire Silver Vase Mares Chase when she led the last fence, but a late wave of Phil Kirby's charge saw her defeated by only one head.

Lee will now focus on the £ 75,000 Listed contest on January 24, which is again limited to the mares and runs the same distance of two miles and four miles.

"She will go for the Protective Lady later," Lee said.

"We are very proud of her, she ran a brilliant race (in Doncaster) in what was probably the mare race of the season. We would love to meet Lady Buttons again on the same terms, that could happen."

The performance was the last in what has been a successful season so far for the mare, which finished second in the list of companies in its seasonal debut before winning the BetVictor Gold Cup in Cheltenham in November.

"She is just a superstar, she is versatile, she is consistent and she runs her careers very well," said Lee.

"It has been fantastic throughout the season, we are very proud to be involved with it and cannot wait for the rest of the season."