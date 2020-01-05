Golden Globes 2020: & # 39; Chernobyl & # 39; takes the prize for the best limited TV series

%MINIFYHTML3086810754f336d0a301f739c740cf489% %MINIFYHTML3086810754f336d0a301f739c740cf4810%

The 77th annual Golden Globes is currently held in Los Angeles. In honor of a great deal of excellence in film and television, the awards ceremony on Sunday, January 5 was organized by Ricky Gervais.

Joining other prize winners that night was Tom Hankswho was awarded Cecil B. deMille Prize, which celebrated "outstanding contributions to the world of entertainment". Receiving the prize of Charlize Theron, Hanks paid tribute to many of the people he worked with from the cast members of his TV show "Bosom Buddies" Peter Scolari Y Holland Taylor to Meryl streep Y Denzel Washington.

Later that night, Michelle Williams was announced as the winner of the Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Television Movie category for "Fosse / Verdon"The future actress took the stage to deliver a deep message for everyone." As a woman, I have the right to choose, to choose when and with whom, "said Williams." Women, when it's time to vote, please vote your own interest. It's what men have been doing for years. "

"Chernobyl"Once again he won another award by winning the Best Limited Television Series or the Television Movie. The HBO series, which was about the nuclear accident in 1986. Star of the series Jared Harris He accepted the trophy, dedicating it to the "sacrifice" made by the heroic survivors to ensure that the nuclear fusion did not kill as many people as he could have done. The program outperformed other nominees including "Amazing"," Fosse / Verdon ","22 screenshots"Y"The loudest voice".

