Gallagher Premiership: Exeter Chiefs and Northampton Saints earn bonus points | Rugby Union News





Ollie Devotee secured the try-score bonus point for Exeter outside of Irish London

Gallagher Premier League favorites strengthened their control over the first two in the final games of the weekend.

Exeter Chiefs leaders broke into a victory for bonus points for the Irishman in London, while the Northampton Saints dug deeply after they sent a man to snatch the victory over Wasps at Ricoh Arena.

Here, we gather all the key points of the last two matches of Round 8 …

Irish London 28-45 Exeter Chiefs

Sam Hill opened the scoring for Exeter in his clash with London Irish

Sam Hill opened the way with two attempts when Exeter achieved a sixth victory in the league by beating London Irish at Madejski Stadium.

The try-score bonus point had been secured for part-time visitors, thanks to an explosion of scoring three converted attempts in the space of seven minutes.

Lock Davie Dennis, prostitute Luke Cowan-Dickie and Ollie Devoto followed downtown Hill, who opened the scoring after only three minutes, on the line of Exiles before the break and there was no turning back for the hosts, as they were convicted to a third party successive defeat of the league.

Ali Hepher: Really satisfied with the way the boys fought there, especially after last week. Obviously it was not perfect, many mistakes and indiscipline.

It hung well during the period of 13 men. – Exeter bosses (@ExeterChiefs) January 5, 2020

Even so, the Irish struggled to claim four attempts of their own and accumulate a losing bonus point, with Exeter briefly reduced to 13 men in the second half when the Olly Woodburn wing and the Devotee center were expelled from sin by deliberate blows.

Hill added his second attempt just after the break, followed by the replacement of half of the Stu Townsend scrum, with Irish responding through the scores of the Belgium Tuatagaloa and Ollie Hassell-Collins, No. 8 Albert Tuisue and the flanker Steve Mafi, all converted by Stephen Myler.

Gareth Steenson finished with 15 points of six conversions and a penalty for Exeter, and they remain the best in the Premier League in the last two rounds of the European Champions Cup group stages.

Wasps 31-35 Northampton Saints

Cobus Reinach scored two attempts for Northampton against Wasps

Taqele Naiyaravoro's attempt three minutes from time earned Northampton Saints the first victory against Wasps at Ricoh Arena, since the team that ranks second in the Premier League was reduced to 14 men with a quarter of an hour remaining.

Cobus Reinach made the Saints start flying when he took the Dan Biggar pass to run for a converted attempt with just three minutes and, although Marcus Watson regained the hosts in terms of level with a converted score, the visiting team led the rest thanks to a 35-minute attempt by the man of the Teimana Harrison party.

Tom Wood's attempt from a charge near the Wasps line within a minute of the restart plus the second 11 minutes later from Reinach secured the bonus point and seemed to have put Northampton firmly in control, but Wasps returned the blow to Matteo Minozzi and the replacement of Jimmy Gopperth.

Then, in the 65th minute, Collins was ejected for the first time in his career after crashing into Jacob Umaga while half of the Wasps fly was in the air, an incident that left the two players down and needed the attention of the medical staff of the clubs.

Northampton was temporarily reduced to 13 men when Reinach was expelled from sin by a deliberate blow when the clock struck 70 minutes, with referee Matthew Carley granting a penalty attempt to put the home team ahead.

But with the elapsed time, Naiyaravoro passed after a scrum in Wasps & # 39; 22 and Biggar became to put the stamp on the sixth victory of the season in the Premier League of the Saints.