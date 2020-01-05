Friendly reminder Brad Pitt has three exes in the 2020 Golden Globes

The spectators waited in advance to see if Brad PittY Jennifer Anistonit would reconnect in the 2020 Golden Globes, but, unfortunately, it was not meant to be.

During the show full of stars on Sunday night, the ex were only a few meters away while watching the awards ceremony. (ICYMI, the Once upon a time in Hollywood star won as Best Supporting Actor in a Movie, while she was nominated for Best Actress in a TV Series, Drama for The morning show.)

However, its proximity did not result in the meeting as some expected. However, Jen smiled and watched closely as Brad delivered his acceptance speech as Best Supporting Actor in a film comedy.

The superstar duo has come a long way since their divorce in 2005. "There is no discomfort and they are friendly," a source previously told E! News. "They have been in contact in recent years and talk from time to time. If they meet, they will congratulate and exchange jokes."

"The past is a long time in the past," the source continued. "They don't talk often, but when they do it is very warm and positive. It's not as important to them as it is to everyone around them. There are no problems being in the same place at the same time."