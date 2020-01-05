Friendly reminder Brad Pitt has three exes in the 2020 Golden Globes

fake images
The spectators waited in advance to see if Brad PittY Jennifer Anistonit would reconnect in the 2020 Golden Globes, but, unfortunately, it was not meant to be.
During the show full of stars on Sunday night, the ex were only a few meters away while watching the awards ceremony. (ICYMI, the Once upon a time in Hollywood star won as Best Supporting Actor in a Movie, while she was nominated for Best Actress in a TV Series, Drama for The morning show.)
However, its proximity did not result in the meeting as some expected. However, Jen smiled and watched closely as Brad delivered his acceptance speech as Best Supporting Actor in a film comedy.
The superstar duo has come a long way since their divorce in 2005. "There is no discomfort and they are friendly," a source previously told E! News. "They have been in contact in recent years and talk from time to time. If they meet, they will congratulate and exchange jokes."
"The past is a long time in the past," the source continued. "They don't talk often, but when they do it is very warm and positive. It's not as important to them as it is to everyone around them. There are no problems being in the same place at the same time."
In fact, they now consider themselves friends. In February, he attended his 50th birthday party, marking the first time they were seen together since their separation. And, last month, he made an appearance at his Christmas party, which included guests like Gwyneth Paltrow, Reese witherspoon, Tom Hanks, Kate Hudson Y Lisa Kudrow.
That said, Brad doesn't seem to have trouble being a former friendly in general.
He also dated Gwyneth Paltrow, who also attended the 2020 Golden Globes since his show. The politician He is nominated for the Best TV, Musical or Comedy Series.
They met on the set of criminal thriller Se7en in 1994 and began dating shortly after. Then, just two years later, Brad asked the question! Gwyneth said yes and they almost married, but clearly, things didn't work out because they separated in 1997.
Brad and Gwyneth never revealed exactly the reason for their breakup, but she told him Howard Stern in 2017, "I was a child, I was 22 when we met. It took me up to 40 to get my head out of my butt. You can't make that decision when you're 22 … I wasn't ready, and he was too good for me ".
And, last but certainly not least, it is Christina Applegatewho dated Brad very briefly in 1989. They attended the MTV Video Music Awards of 1989 together, but it wasn't long after that.
Today, all its divisions are water under the bridge. Showing once and for all that you can certainly be friends with an ex.
