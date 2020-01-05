Fleabag wins the best television comedy in the Golden Globes

Another prize for Phoebe Waller Bridge. Do not have enough?

(Do not.)

Flea bag he has just won the best television comedy or musical at the 2020 Golden Globes, and Waller-Bridge took the stage surrounded by the entire cast and creative team to point out how ironic it is to have so many friends of a show "about such a lady lonely. "

He thanked his cast and crew, and BBC and Amazon Prime, and the HFPA, but personally, he really wanted to thank a particular man.

"I would also like to thank Obama for putting us on his list. As some of you know, he has always been in mine. And if you don't understand that joke, please watch the first season of Flea bag really very fast. "