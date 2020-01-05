Fleabag wins the best television comedy in the Golden Globes

BBC / Two brothers / Luke Varley
Another prize for Phoebe Waller Bridge. Do not have enough?
(Do not.)
Flea bag he has just won the best television comedy or musical at the 2020 Golden Globes, and Waller-Bridge took the stage surrounded by the entire cast and creative team to point out how ironic it is to have so many friends of a show "about such a lady lonely. "
He thanked his cast and crew, and BBC and Amazon Prime, and the HFPA, but personally, he really wanted to thank a particular man.
"I would also like to thank Obama for putting us on his list. As some of you know, he has always been in mine. And if you don't understand that joke, please watch the first season of Flea bag really very fast. "
Obama recently released his list of favorite movies and TV shows of 2019, and Fleabag made the list alongside Amazing Y Watchmen. When he launched that list, many people realized a surprising fact.
If Obama looked Flea bag In the second season, most likely she has seen the first, which presents a scene in which Fleabag (Waller-Bridge) masturbates with one of her speeches, with her boyfriend in bed next to her. The former president, in fact, has always been on the Waller-Bridge list.
This is Flea bagit is the first year to be nominated for the Golden Globes, and it is probably the last year if Phoebe Waller Bridge He keeps his word that there will be no season three. Waller-Bridge and Andrew Scott (also known as the Hot Priest) both got acting nominations tonight too.
The Amazon Prime program follows a woman known only as Fleabag who is crying the loss of her best friend and trying to live her life / have a lot of sex in London. The second season featured the most welcome addition of the hottest and unavailable television man: Hot Priest (Andrew Scott).
Waller-Bridge already won the best actress tonight, so he really takes all the awards. We don't care, but we would just like to point it out.
Fleabag was against Barry, Kominsky's method, The wonderful Mrs. Maisel, and The politician for his prize tonight.
