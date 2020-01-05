Family Matters star Darius McCrary said Bobby Brown told him he shouldn't date Karrine Steffans for this reason.

A few years ago, Darius McCrary was simply known as the adorable character, Eddie Winslow, in the hit 1990 television series, Family matters.

He later appeared in the headlines several times, for dating Karrine Steffans, who called herself "Supahead,quot; for the obvious reasons and wrote books about sleeping with some of the most famous men in the industry.

Darius and Karrine had a rocky romance that ended after she accused him of violent physical abuse. He later retracted the claims.

Darius recently did an interview and said that Bobby Brown warned him about his ex and added: “In Hollywood, celebrities should date the celebrity period. At that time, I didn't know that beautiful women are like exotic cars. They take a lot of maintenance. Take a Rolls Royce, the brake job is ten thousand dollars alone. You cannot run a Rolls Royce if you do not expect to pay for that braking job. It was a very expensive and tumultuous situation, and it's more or less the reason why I don't drive a Rolls Royce. "

Darius continued to talk about a concert by George Clinton that he attended with Karrine: “Everyone was so shocked when I entered the room with her. Whoa She looked hot. She is a beautiful woman. She is beautiful. I mean, she is fantastic in many ways. What attracted me to Karrine was not his body; It was his mind. So you put that kind of mind in that kind of body, and it's dangerous. We fell in love, man, we headed south on the interstate. It was incredible."

R,amp;B singer Bobby Brown tried to tell him he was getting into trouble, but he didn't listen.

He confessed: “Bobby tried to warn me. We laughed at this situation with some of the boys. I said: "I was doing the same thing you were doing with her!" It's very funny, sometimes you look at the situation, and it doesn't work well for others, and you think you may be able to navigate through it. But I think some people are better alone. "

A few years ago, Karrine launched this bomb: "More than 15 years ago, I had Beyonce's husband, and I am Becky with good hair (and I am also Beyonce)."

She wrote: “Driven away from the set, along the winding road, and closer to the coast, Jay and I delight in our mutual attraction, quickly and quickly. After a few minutes, I raised my head from his lap, wiped my lips and knew we had made a mistake. "

Karrine is still in the headlines.



