Faith No More has no plans to play new music in Reunion

The San Francisco rock band wants to invite their loyal fans to a list of songs from their hit singles from their previous catalog instead of presenting their new music.

Rockers No more faithThe meeting will not include new music, according to your keyboardist.

The band took a long break in 2016, but reactivated their social networks in November 2019 to announce that they would meet for live dates in the United Kingdom and Europe in 2020.

Keyboardist Roddy Bottum However, he has nullified the hopes of fans of new music, telling Kerrang! magazine that his sets will look back on hits like "Epic", "Midlife Crisis" and "A Small Victory".

"There are no plans at this time to record new music, there are no plans at all. I think we are all at an age, or at a time in our lives, where looking back at what we have done is a deep place to be." , said.

"I am super proud of what we have done in a way that I had not been before. I think a few years ago he felt a little dirty, as if we were taking advantage of the world just by going out there and playing old songs, but for some reason, I'm in a different place with that now. "

Faith No More's latest album was "Sol Invictus" of 2015.