FA Cup: Tottenham held by Middlesbrough, VAR screen used as Derby beat Palace | Soccer news

Tottenham's bad form continued while they remained 1-1 in Middlesbrough in the third round of the FA Cup, while the VAR field screen was finally used on a busy Sunday of action.

Middlesbrough 1-1 Tottenham Hotspur

Ashley Fletcher put Middlesbrough ahead early in the second half

Lucas Moura kept Tottenham in the FA Cup by avoiding a third round clash at the hands of Sky Bet Championship Middlesbrough.

Boro, led by Jonathan Woodgate, who led the Spurs to victory in the 2008 League Cup final, took a 50-minute lead through Ashley Fletcher's sixth goal in 11 games.

But José Mourinho's men responded in 11 minutes when Brazil's Moura firmly stepped forward to Tomas Mejias to secure a 1-1 draw and a place in the fourth round draw on Monday night.

Tottenham deserved a replay in the game's balance on a day when the absence of the injured Harry Kane dampened his attack, but Boro also deserved another crack after an energetic display against the Champions League finalists last season.

Middlesbrough striker Ashley Fletcher has participated in eight goals in his last 11 appearances in all competitions (six goals, two assists), scoring in his last three games.

Crystal Palace 0-1 Derby

Michael Oliver uses the VAR launch screen to expel Luka Milivojevic

Wayne Rooney helped Derby cause an upset at Crystal Palace to reach the fourth round of the FA Cup on an afternoon when the VAR monitor on the side of the court was first used in England.

Referee Michael Oliver saw a repeat of an incident between local captain Luka Milivojevic and Tom Huddlestone and overturned his original decision of a yellow card to expel the Eagles' employer midway through the second half. However, the decision came five minutes after the original decision.

Palace lender Chris Martin scored the only goal against his former club and was enough to get rid of Roy Hodgson's team out of the competition.

Crystal Palace suffered its first home defeat in the FA Cup as a first-level team against an opponent of the lower league, losing 1-0 to Derby.

Chelsea 2-0 Nottingham Forest

Hudson-Odoi is congratulated by his teammates after his early goal

Callum Hudson-Odoi shot a first Chelsea goal that increased confidence in four months when the Blues saw Nottingham Forest 2-0 at Stamford Bridge.

The 19-year-old English forward drilled home the first game and then intervened in the easy final of Ross Barkley when Frank Lampard's team reached the fourth round of the FA Cup.

Forest had a penalty after a review by the assistant video referee, and Ryan Yates' header ruled out for offside.

But this was still a comfortable victory for Chelsea, and one to leave head coach Lampard looking for an improvement in the local form.

Hudson-Odoi will hope that his first Blues goal since the Carabao 7-1 Cup win over Grimsby on September 25 can propel him to his best form. However, the teenager found himself grabbing his right Achilles after a great challenge, in a small reminder of his continued return from surgery in April.

Hudson-Odoi seemed to suffer no sequels from the sturdy tackle, but evidently he is still aware of the Achilles tear that produced a premature end of last season.

Chelsea has qualified for the fourth round of the FA Cup for the 22nd consecutive season, falling for the last time in the third round in the 1997-98 season.

Sheffield United 2-1 AFC Fylde

Leon Clarke celebrates the second goal of the Blades

A very changed team from Sheffield United did not repeat last year's mistakes when they beat AFC Fylde 2-1.

Chris Wilder, who made 11 changes, saw his team out of the competition at this stage last season when the Barnet National League caused an upset in Bramall Lane.

The Blades again received opposition from the same division on Sunday, but this time they avoided a giant slaughter thanks to Callum Robinson's early goal and an attack by Leon Clarke on the hour.

However, the team with the lowest ranking remaining in the competition made the Premier League club sweat by establishing a tense final when Jordan Williams withdrew a goal with 12 minutes remaining.

Queens Park Rangers 5-1 Swansea City

QPR hit Swansea by five on Loftus Road

Report to follow

QPR has scored 11 goals in just two games in all competitions in 2020 (6-1 v Cardiff, 5-1 v Swansea), the first time he has scored 5+ goals in consecutive games since August 1962.

Charlton 0-1 West Brom

The winner of the first half of Kenneth Zohore booked West Brom a place in the fourth round of the FA Cup at the expense of rivals of the Charlton Championship with a 1-0 success at The Valley.

The Addicks made nine changes, debuting the recent loan signer Andre Green, as well as the young Abraham Odoh and Aaron Henry. West Brom named a completely different initial XI from the side that drew 1-1 with Leeds, the rival of the Championship title, on New Year's Day.

Zohore played a clean one-two with Kyle Edwards before passing a low shot at Phillips from 10 yards in the first half.

Bristol Rovers 2-2 Coventry City

Report to follow

Jonson Clarke-Harris has scored four goals in his last six appearances in the FA Cup, scoring two for Bristol Rovers and two for Coventry City, against whom he scored today for Gas.

Burton Albion 2-4 Northampton Town

Report to follow

Northampton Town reached the fourth round of the FA Cup for the first time since 2003-04, scoring four goals in a match outside the FA Cup for the first time since November 1990 against Littlehampton Town.

Crewe Alexandra 1-3 Barnsley

The header of the second half of Conor Chaplin and a late breakup of Luke Thomas ensured that the Barnsley Championship fighters progressed to the fourth round for the first time in seven years with a 3-1 victory at Crewe.

The Yorkshire team came forward in the third minute after a good final by Jacob Brown, but the League Two team matched veteran midfielder Paul Green.

Chaplin restored Barnsley's lead (75) with a poacher end, bending down to head for the corner after Bambo Diaby directed Alex Mowatt's free kick through the goal.

Then, with Will Jaaskelainen in the visiting box for a free throw in the time of detention, Kenny Dougall released Thomas, who ran out to end up in an empty net at the time of detention (90 + 4).

Barnsley has reached the fourth round of the FA Cup only for the third time in the last 21 seasons (also in 2007-08 and 2012-13).