Everything you did not see on television at the 2020 Golden Globes

Who's who from Hollywood has met at The Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles for what guarantees an unforgettable night. Ricky Gervais The 77th Annual Ceremony will be presented, which recognizes achievements in 25 categories separated by 14 for cinema and 11 for television.
3:32 p.m. PST: Dakota Fanning Y Kirsten Dunst bumping into each other while waiting in line to walk the red carpet. Dakota sees Kirsten, they hug with a hug and a kiss while he On becoming a god in central Florida The star says: "A perfect moment!"
3:36 p.m. PST: Joe Manganiello Y Sofia VergaraThe arms are joined when they arrive at The Beverly Hilton.
3:39 p.m. PST: Harington kit Y Rose leslie They move along the red carpet holding hands.
4:35 p.m. PST: as Scarlett Johansson prepares to give an interview, she smiles at Colin Jost, who says: "Don't worry. I'm watching your train."
4:38 p.m. PST: Bill hader He presents his date for the night, his girlfriend is rumored Rachel Bilson, to Brad Pitt. She smiles, but looks scared as they shake hands and exchange jokes.
4:45 p.m. PST: Scarlett, Nicole Kidman Y Renee Zellweger Enjoy a sweet moment on the red carpet while holding hands. "Are you hanging there?" Zellweger asks Johansson, who says she is "very nervous."
4:02 p.m. PST: Fanning is inside the ballroom enjoying a glass of white wine with Dunst and Jesse Plemons.
4:09 p.m. PST: Margot Robbie and husband Tom Acklerley Old hands as they stroll through the ballroom bar. He leans toward her and kisses her on the shoulder and she smiles affectionately. Everyone receives a special Moet cocktail from the bar.
4:16 p.m. PST: Greta Gerwig is seen showing photos of your baby to Beanie Feldstein.
4:25 p.m. PST: Jennifer Aniston She looks a little exasperated as she enters the ballroom and greets Greta and Beanie with a hug. Aniston's friend holds his train for her while The morning show star greets Naomi watts.
4:33 p.m. PST: Ellen Degeneres places Eddie murphy and greets him with a hug. They take a picture together and talk briefly.
4:34 p.m. PST: Meryl streep Y Billy porter they are seen chatting with Ana de Armas in the Hollo.
