Eva Marcille promotes a healthier life at the end of 2020

Eva Marcille is promoting a journey towards a healthier lifestyle in early 2020. See her recent message she shared with her fan on her social media account.

‘ThinkcEVAd.com @cevad_cbd Start the year on a journey towards a healthier life. Our #products are high potency and are formulated for optimal absorption. No toxins, no herbicides, no pesticides. Products you can trust with your loved ones. Get a 30% discount on your entire order with #PromoCode: CEVAD2020 #newyear #cbd #cevad #cbdoil #cbdskincare #productsyoucantrust #thinkcevad #releafgenetics # 2020 #atlanta #rhoa #realhousewivesofatlanta #cannabis, Eva captioned your post.

Eva also shared a photo with her toned abs and in the caption, she was promoting a weight loss product.

Many fans appreciated this, but there were also people who were not here for this type of weight loss product.

Eva also shared a photo with her baby, Maverick, who has amazed fans. Check it out below.

Someone commented: ‘Lil cutie pie !! It looks like Big Mike, Marley and your mom! "And a follower said:" God bless you, "congratulations to U & Family for the new addition to the family."

Another fan wrote: ‘Beautiful. ALL your dad's face … I'm sorry, @evamarcille. Lol "while someone else posted this:" I'm sorry, Eva, but this is NOT your baby. It looks like dad, you just gave birth "adorable."

Someone else said: ‘God said:“ I need a face, I need a face! ”Mike said: Take mine! It's a vivid image of your husband while Little Mikey has yours! "

As you can see, Eva has more than enough reasons to live her best life these days.



