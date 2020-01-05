Erica Mena announces to fans that the BET movie "Sacrifice,quot; is now broadcast

Erica Mena is proud to announce to her fans that the movie she helped produce, and that she is also starring, is being aired since last month. BET’s Sacrifice also introduces Jordyn Woods.

‘#Sacrifice starring @PaulaPattonOfficial Streaming Now! Exclusively in @betplus, you can ask HOW do I log in to @betplus? Go to the app store NOW! On your iPhone, iPad or Android, go to the search bar and type BET plus, and it will appear, "Erica began the subtitle of her post.

She continued and told fans ‘Sign up, you get the first week for free and watch Sacrifice, the new original movie that will soon be a series. If you don't have your subscription yet, now is the time to get it! Watch it with your family today. Easy to sign up @footagefilmsstudios brings you #Sacrifice, from the writer-director and creator, Chris Stokes. "

A follower commented: "I am very happy that I want to participate more in this show … I am really looking forward to it."

Someone else said: I definitely need a sis show. Because I need to know what happened after that end. And I need to know what will happen to you and your man (in the movie). "

Erica is living her best life these days, and can't wait to give birth to her and Safaree's girl.

She has just shared a picture with her belly, and Safaree kisses her pregnant belly with love.

Fans love the image, and they can't stop, but they get excited about Erica's beautiful natural face.



