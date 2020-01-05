Erdogan announces that the first Turkish troops are heading to Libya

ISTANBUL – Turkey began deploying troops in Libya, said President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday night in a live television interview, fulfilling his promise to support the fragile government of Tripoli, even when Western states have warned against the escalation of a conflict between the government and the rebel forces.
The Turkish troops will be part of a combined training and fighting force to support the Government of National Agreement backed by the United Nations and led by Prime Minister Fayez al-Serraj in Tripoli, which has been attacked for months by forces in eastern Libya .
Erdogan told CNN that the Turkish troops would establish an operations center headed by a lieutenant general and focus on coordination and training. The first troops were already leaving gradually, he said, but the greater concentration of forces will follow later.
Mr. Erdogan's comments came after the Turkish Parliament passed a resolution on Thursday to send troops to Libya. Last month, Turkey signed an economic agreement with Tripoli, and Mr. al-Serraj's government requested military assistance.
Turkey has been increasingly involved in a war of power when General Khalifa Hifter, who controls much of eastern Libya and is backed by the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Egypt and Russia, has tried to take control of the whole country.
In recent weeks, General Hifter's forces have been driven by arrival of Russian mercenaries backed by the Kremlin armed with sophisticated drone interference technology. They have gone deeper into Tripoli, tightening their control over the capital.
In a sign of the worsening situation, at least 30 people died and 33 were injured, many of them military cadets, in a missile attack this weekend at a military academy in Tripoli.
It is not clear how big the force Turkey wants to send, but Turkish analysts have described a mixed air, land and naval force. Turkey has plans, they say, to establish a maritime and land base, possibly in Misurata, and to train a Libyan national army.
Two naval frigates are already nearby in Algeria and a submarine is in front of Libya, a Turkish journalist and analyst, Mete Sohtaoglu, aware Saturday on Twitter. He said that fighter planes and commands would also be deployed.
Erdogan said the goal of the deployment, which he said would last a year, was to help Libyan government forces win the lead. "It is to keep them standing and let them out with victory and have their own land," he said.
"The real objective of this decision that the Grand National Assembly of Turkey has taken is to help ensure a ceasefire and help a return to the political process," he added.
He said the deployment was intended to help bring stability, "to prevent any development that would destabilize the region and cause humanitarian tragedies."
Mr. Erdogan seemed to strive to emphasize to his domestic audience that the Turkish soldiers would not be fighting, but would serve in training and coordination operations. He said other forces, apparently referring to Syrian fighters backed by Turkey, would form the combat units.
Some Syrian fighters backed by Turkey have already arrived in Tripoli in recent days.
