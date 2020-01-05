Erdogan announces that the first Turkish troops are heading to Libya

ISTANBUL – Turkey began deploying troops in Libya, said President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday night in a live television interview, fulfilling his promise to support the fragile government of Tripoli, even when Western states have warned against the escalation of a conflict between the government and the rebel forces.

The Turkish troops will be part of a combined training and fighting force to support the Government of National Agreement backed by the United Nations and led by Prime Minister Fayez al-Serraj in Tripoli, which has been attacked for months by forces in eastern Libya .

Erdogan told CNN that the Turkish troops would establish an operations center headed by a lieutenant general and focus on coordination and training. The first troops were already leaving gradually, he said, but the greater concentration of forces will follow later.

Mr. Erdogan's comments came after the Turkish Parliament passed a resolution on Thursday to send troops to Libya. Last month, Turkey signed an economic agreement with Tripoli, and Mr. al-Serraj's government requested military assistance.