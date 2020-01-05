Envoi Allen remains undefeated with Naas wins | Racing news





Envoi Allen – maintains unbeaten record

Envoi Allen kept his unbeaten record with an elegant display at Lawlor & # 39; s Of Naas Novice Hurdle.

By winning for the second time at the highest level over obstacles in his third outing, Gordon Elliott's star will surely return to Cheltenham, where he took last year's Champion Bumper.

Taking a step forward on a two and a half mile trip for the first time, Davy Russell was content to take the initiative of Willie Mullins' Elixir D & # 39; ainay to the bend.

By then he was only referring to those two, since even the promising Longhouse Poet could not keep up.

Sent to the prohibitive odds of 1-4, Russell had to be briefly pushed by Russell, but running to the penultimate he joined the leader.

Upon landing, he was soon in the lead and the race ended while the last pit jumped and did exactly that.

While he was only doing enough ahead, Cheveley Park Stud's castrated horse still won by three and a half longs.

RaceBets and Betfair reduced the winner to 11-8 from 13-8 for the Ballymore in Cheltenham, and the former lowered it to 4-1 from 5-2 for the obstacle of the Supreme Novices and Betfair left it unchanged at 7-1 .

Elliott said: "That was a proper test, they made a good gallop passing the stands.

"Davy said he learned more than he learned. He jumped well and just does what he has to do when he gets to the front."

"They will enter it all in Cheltenham. I could go two miles or make this trip, I couldn't see it going much further."

"We will try to divide them all and he could go in any direction.

"I would say that more than two and a half years would be very easy if you drop it and run a race. More than two miles you would have to force it all the way."

"I would say it was a fair race, they licked a lot all the way."

"He will only win once or twice, that's all he does every day he runs."

When asked about a possible inclination in the Champion Hurdle, Elliott said: "He will enter everything in Cheltenham, but I imagine we will keep him in his own grade this year."

"If he were a gambler, I would say we will keep him to the degree he is in."

"He will have tickets to the Dublin Festival. Whether we go straight to Cheltenham or not, I will obviously have to discuss it with Chris Richardson and Mr. and Mrs. Thompson (of Cheveley Park)."

"It's great to have horses for them. They are supporting the yard and have some good horses with us, so we are very happy."

On the future of the six-year-old boy as a hunter, Elliott added: "When you look at the way he jumped two or three of those obstacles, it seems to be made for fences."