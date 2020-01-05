Englishman James Anderson still loves the "hard graft,quot; of test cricket | Cricket News

"I love the challenge brought by Test cricket: try different plans when things are not going well. That's why I want to continue."

















James Anderson, who made his 28th five-wicket tour for England in Cape Town, says he got lost playing & # 39; proper test cricket & # 39; during his absence due to injury

James Anderson says he still enjoys the "hard graft,quot; of test cricket after completing his 28th five-wicket course in the format.

England sailor Anderson beat Sir Ian Botham by the number of five fors, as he took 5-40 against South Africa in Cape Town.

The 37-year-old is playing his second test since returning from a five-month absence after aggravating a calf injury during the first game of ashes against Australia in August.

"I've missed the hard graft of the proper cricket Test, the hard work of having to work for your wickets," Anderson said. "It gives you a real buzz when you're outside and you can have wickets.

"That's why I still want to play cricket. You take a proper turn and it makes all the hard work and frustration worthwhile."

"I love the challenge that comes with Test cricket: try different fields and plans when things don't go your way. That's why I want to move on."

Anderson picked up a gate at each entry in the first Test at Centurion, in a performance he described as "rusty."

But the pacemaker says he felt much better in Newlands and is enjoying being on the "proper test cricket,quot; and trying to prove that he still deserves his place on the side.

"The most important thing for me at Centurion (was to beat the game)," Anderson said.

"I stopped after four overs in Edgbaston (on the first Ash Test in August) and I didn't want that to happen again, so I was a little nervous about that."

"I also wanted to play well. I don't know if I was trying too hard, but I was desperate to prove (worth) my place in the team. Looking back, I was a little rusty and needed that extra game to get in shape.

"I felt very fast in this game, I worked hard to come back and feel very good."

"I am very grateful to all the ECB boys who have helped me get in shape again and have been involved in my rehabilitation, that makes a big difference."

Anderson was a candidate to stay out in Newlands if Jofra Archer had not been ruled out by a pain in his right elbow.

Archer is expected to be fit for the third Test at Port Elizabeth since January 16, while Mark Wood may also return after he intensified his training after injuries to his sides and knees.

Anderson says he is enjoying the battle for bowling.

"Everyone is pushing," he added. "We have a lot of talent and it keeps you alert. You need to keep playing and working hard to keep (the other players) out. It's a healthy competition."

