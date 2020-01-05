Eldorado Allen in mix for Betfair Hurdle | Racing news

By Lisa Witt
Sports

Last update: 05/01/20 10:35 am

Eldorado Allen leads Mill Green in Sandown

Eldorado Allen may have the opportunity to go better than his seasonal return at Betfair Hurdle next month in Newbury.

The six-year-old, trained by Colin Tizzard, showed that his former ability remains intact at Sandown on Saturday, when he found only Mill Green too strong in his first start in 392 days.

After Eldorado Allen's encouraging return, connections have marked the valuable Grade Three contest on February 8 as his next potential goal.

Assistant coach Joe Tizzard said: "It was a blinding race and I thought I had won when I won the last one.

"It was a huge race with the maximum weight after that layoff and I would have taken it all day. He jumped and traveled well and showed he has a lot of potential."

"Tickets close for Betfair Hurdle on Tuesday and he will receive a ticket on that. A two-mile fast race will satisfy him. That race is a month away, so it would be perfect for him."

