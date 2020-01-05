Eileen Davidson has no intention of officially returning to RHOBH: here's why!

%MINIFYHTML587a3ef16997c61c26eb6722369b44979% %MINIFYHTML587a3ef16997c61c26eb6722369b449710%

Fans of the soap opera and reality show star should apparently stop waiting for one day to return to RHOBH as a full-time cast member, since that will never happen. An internal report also says to know why that is!

As you will remember, Eileen Davidson joined Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in season 5 and remained part of the cast until 2018 when he finally left the series.

However, by the time she began her career in reality television, she was already an established actress who had even won awards for her performance!

Since his departure, fans have been waiting for him to return one day, but it turns out that they should have no hope, since he has no intention of doing so.

At least that's what a source, close to Eileen, tells HollywoodLife.

The source explained that: ile Eileen Davidson does not regret having turned away from RHOBH. She is still close with Lisa Rinna, but is happy to focus more on directing and acting. She has always been close with Rinna and will continue to do so. He would not return full time if he approached. There is nothing anyone can do or say to return. "

‘He loved the opportunities he offered, but did not do it for fame or salary. He did it because it was a different opportunity, but now he wants to concentrate on making more TV and movies and the program would distract her from doing so. She does not object to appearing here or there, but she wants to stay as far away from the program as possible and would not even be interested in being a friend. "

Indeed, although she is no longer interested in being a full-time cast member, fans of the show may be aware that the woman shot for next season during a party in November.



