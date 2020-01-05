Draya Michele seen on the date with another NFL player after separating from fiance Orlando Scandrick

Wenn

The former star of & # 39; Bastketball Wives LA & # 39; Enjoy dinner for two with an open New York Giants catcher in New York City after canceling your engagement with your boyfriend from time to time.

It didn't take long to Draya Michele being back in the dating game after she closed it with the NFL cornerback Orlando Scandrick. One month after the breakup, the "Basketball Wives LA"Alum was seen on a date with another soccer star.

Draya's male partner was identified as Corey Coleman. Unlike Orlando, which is currently a free agent, Corey is an open receiver who plays for the New York Giants. He and Draya were seen at the celebrity access point in New York City, Tao. It was a dinner for two.

"I knew it was him because I was balancing the same chain of the Chanel logo that I looked at in one of his photos that I liked," a witness told The Shade Room. "Dinner didn't seem too romantic, but it definitely seemed like a date."

<br />

Draya announced her separation from Orlando during the holiday holidays. "Merry Christmas to all," he said in his Instagram story. "So, if someone has something to say about me or the guy I used to be committed to, keep it. We don't care. I've been single all December."

Before announcing her single status, Draya raised her eyebrows when she apparently hinted at her curiosity when DababyThe naked assumptions became viral. "So ummmm my good sister is here. Go ahead, send me photos. You know what photos," he tweeted at the time.

Draya Michele, 34, and Orlando Scandrick, 32, have been in an intermittent relationship since 2013. When they separated in 2014, Draya said: "I'd rather focus on my career and my family than on a relationship over time. I did everything possible to make things work. I'm not the one who failed. "

He asked the big question in 2015, but they separated again in the same year. He was even more messy than his previous break when he filed a restraining order against her. But apparently they solved their problems and got back together when she gave birth to her son in 2016.