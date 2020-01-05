Drake and Chris Brown are beaten by this famous rapper in viral video for letting Rihanna escape

Rapper Boosie Badazz recently did an interview where he asked Chris Brown and Drake the question that seems to be on some people's minds: how did they let Rihanna leave?

At this point, Boosie Badazz is known for having many children and being a great father to them and for his unapologetic obsession with Rihanna.

In recent years, the rapper of Baton Rouge has contacted Rihanna on numerous occasions to declare his love, but it was in vain.

During his most recent meeting with Vlad, he confessed to having recently seen a picture of Rihanna that made him drool.

He said: "Rihanna doesn't love me, man. I still love her. She is a beautiful woman. Everyone had people they fell in love with. That's one thing … All the artists in this game have someone they fall in love with , like, who they fuck with. They just fuck with them. But, Rihanna doesn't love me, though. Imma real n * gga. It'll be beautiful. "

He continued explaining: “I saw that picture. I was like, ‘Lord Jesus. That girl looks like my uncle potato salad. I swear to god. His mouth was wet like a dog. You know when that dog (pants). I said: ‘Lord Jesus, this is a beautiful black woman. They have some beautiful women in the world and she is one of them. And she is a boss. That raises the grade. She is just a boss. I don't see how a n * gga let that go. "

When Boosie was told that Rihanna has a net worth of $ 600 million, he replied: "I will make her worth $ 600 billion. I am a scammer.

Drake is also talking about Rihanna, and recently said he sees her as a family and explained why he arranged things with Chris: "I think we both grew to the point that that person who was in our midst is like, I'm not part of any of our lives today, and I have the greatest love and respect for her. I think of her as a family more than anything. "

Drake also revealed this about Chris: "We've met before and tried to bond and make music, and I think we were always forcing ourselves. I think there was always resentment on both sides. You know, really at the end of the day, when you get away from it and You break down, you start to feel silly because the girl's business is over, you know? But obviously, that can turn into a real snowball, and that's what happened in this situation. "

