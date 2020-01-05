Dozens killed in attack on military academy in Tripoli, Libya | News

At least 30 people died and another 33 were injured in an attack on a military academy in the Libyan capital, said the government health ministry based in Tripoli.

At the time of Saturday's attack, the cadets gathered in a parade ground before going to their dormitories, according to Amin al-Hashemi, spokesman for the Ministry of Health Ministry of National Agreement (GNA) recognized by the United Nations.

When reporting from Tripoli, Mahmoud Abdelwahed of Al Jazeera said that the situation in the hospitals of the capital was "chaotic,quot; after the attack.

"Medical sources (in public hospitals) said it was very difficult for them to identify the bodies of the victims because most of them were burned or destroyed by the attack."

Abdelwahed said that most of tThe victims were military students from cities in Libya, aged between 18 and 22.

Since April, the Tripoli-based GNA has faced an offensive by the self-styled Libyan National Army (LNA) of the renegade military commander Khalifa Haftar, which is aligned with a rival government based in the east of the country.

There has been an increase in airstrikes and bombings around Tripoli in recent weeks, with the fear that fighting will intensify further after Turkey's parliament voted to allow the deployment of troops in support of the GNA.

Allied forces with the GNA described Saturday's attack on the military camp in Al-Hadhba as "an aerial bombardment,quot; launched by its eastern rivals. A spokesman for LNA denied his participation.

GNA Health Minister Hamid bin Omar told the Reuters news agency that the number of deaths and injuries continues to increase. Tripoli ambulance service spokesman Osama Ali said some parts of the body could not be immediately counted by forensic experts.

The GNA Ministry of Health asked that blood donors go to hospitals and blood banks to help the injured.

Separately, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the GNA requested to refer Haftar and his assistants to the International Criminal Court on charges of committing "crimes against humanity," adding that he would convene an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council to Discuss the alleged crimes.

The UN Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) also condemned the attack and said that "the escalating escalation … further complicates the situation in Libya and threatens the chances of returning to the political process."

Libya plunged into chaos after the overthrow and murder of Muammar Gaddafi in a NATO-backed uprising in 2011.

Attack Increase

An increase in airstrikes and bombings in and around Tripoli caused the death of at least 11 civilians since the beginning of December and closed health facilities and schools, the UN mission in Libya said on Friday.

The rockets and bombings also closed Tripoli’s only operating airport on Friday.

The southern part of Tripoli has seen fierce fighting since last April, the beginning of Haftar's offensive against the GNA.

Haftar forces are backed by Egypt and the United Arab Emirates, while Russian military contractors have also deployed with the LNA for several months, diplomats and analysts say.

Turkey, which supports the GNA, signed security and maritime agreements with the government based in Tripoli in November.

The Turkish parliament passed a bill last week to deploy troops in support of the GNA, paving the way for greater military cooperation despite criticism from opposition lawmakers.

Days after the vote, Saudi Arabia condemned "the recent Turkish escalation in Libya."

The Foreign Ministry said, in a statement in the state news agency SPA, that the measure considered a violation of the decisions of the UN Security Council.

"The kingdom claims that this Turkish escalation represents a threat to security and stability in Libya and a threat to Arab and regional security, as it is an interference in the internal affairs of an Arab country in flagrant violation of the principles and pacts international. " He said.

The Arab League warned that foreign military interference in Libya will facilitate the arrival of foreign fighters to the war-torn country.

According to the UN, more than 280 civilians and more than 2,000 fighters have died since the beginning of Haftar's assault on Tripoli. The fight has also displaced some 146,000 people.