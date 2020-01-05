Doug Pederson of Eagles: different game if Carson Wentz doesn't get hurt against Seahawks

%MINIFYHTMLd09049d6e660392d4364b7bebd72642b9% %MINIFYHTMLd09049d6e660392d4364b7bebd72642b10%

Philadelphia Eagles coach Doug Pederson believes his team's NFC wild card clash with the Seattle Seahawks would have been different if quarterback Carson Wentz had not suffered a head injury.

Wentz left in the first quarter after receiving a helmet-to-helmet hit on the back of the head of the Seahawks defensive end, Jadeveon Clowney. He was replaced by 40-year-old stand-up Josh McCown, who made his postseason debut after 17 seasons in the NFL.

When asked if the game would have been different if Wentz were healthy, Pederson told reporters: "It's hard to say, but I would say yes if he was healthy. I think so with the game plan we had, but it's hard speculate ".

The Eagles hoped that Wentz could take the team to the playoffs after he played the entire regular season for the first time since 2016, his rookie year. Wentz suffered serious injuries in 2017 and 2018, with Nick Foles stepping forward to lead the Eagles to a victory in Super Bowl 52. The appearance of Sunday's playoffs was the first of Wentz's career.

"I'm sorry for him. I feel bad for him," Pederson said of Wentz. "I saw him briefly in the locker room later. I am disappointed by him. I wanted this for him. Many of his teammates also did it. So did the team and the organization. He has been through a lot."

The Eagles suffered a season devastated by injuries, but tight end Zach Ertz managed to get dressed and face the Seahawks despite the two fractures of non-displaced ribs they suffered in Week 16.

Ertz was rushed to the hospital after finding blood in his urine after the injury, but left the field two weeks later.

"It has been hard. It has been really hard," Ertz said with teary eyes to reporters after the game. "It hurts. There have been many ups and downs. My faith simply kept me through that, it kept me grounded. There was a plan for me."

"I just wanted it to be black and white, honestly. I took away the excitement. I just prayed it was clear. I didn't want it to be a gray area where it was an emotional decision." When it was unanimous that it was good to play, I knew there was a plan and a reason, and that's why I could go. "

"I wanted to play for this city," Ertz added. "I am very proud to play for my teammates."