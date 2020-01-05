Dom Sibley & # 39; mentally strong & # 39; against South Africa, says Michael Atherton | Cricket News

"You don't have to drive the ball elegantly like David Gower, but you must have an offside game of some description."







Dom Sibley recognizes the Cape Town crowd after scoring his first test 50

Dom Sibley deserves praise for maintaining faith in his peculiar batting technique despite a thin race at the beginning of his test career, according to Sky Sports expert Michael Atherton.

England's first game, which had accumulated only 105 races since its first six innings internationally, shone on the third day of the second Test in Cape Town with an unbeaten 85 while tourists built a dominant advantage of 264 races against South Africa.

Sibley's batting style had been questioned by some, with an open chest stance and excessive perceived dependence on the side of the leg, but former England captain Atherton was impressed by the mentality of the 24-year-old.

S Africa vs England Live

"Your idiosyncratic technique or method will always invite questions and raise your eyebrows," said Atherton. "With a run of low scores, people will always talk about it."

"So, the key for him is that he has to be mentally strong to continue his method if he feels it works at this level, and I thought there were encouraging signs today."

"One was the amount of races he had in the offside. You don't have to drive the ball elegantly like David Gower, but you must have an offside game of some description, because the test players are not going to throw directly .

Sibley enters the fourth day 15 falls short of a first century of testing

"Whether it's an ugly cut, a hit or whatever, you must have some way of scoring runs on that side and I think about 50 percent of their runs got there."

Sibley fought for most of the day after England had closed the first home team innings early for 223, ensuring a precious advantage of 46.

The opening partner, Zak Crawley, hit a windy 25 of 35 balls before being caught driving in Kagiso Rabada and Sibley shared significant partnerships with Joe Denly (31) and Joe Root (61).

4:48 The best of the action since the third day of the second test between South Africa and England in Newlands in Cape Town The best of the action since the third day of the second test between South Africa and England in Newlands in Cape Town

Atherton felt that Crawley, who was summoned for his second test cap after Rory Burns injured his ankle while playing football, will have learned a lot from that blow.

He said: "There are two aspects to the batting and the technique is one, but it is not the beginning and the end. The other aspect is what you would call game management and I thought it was a lesson for Zak Crawley."

"He played a good pace, some good shots and almost overcame Rabada's opening spell: he had two balls left of his sixth.

Zak Crawley reached a quick 25 at the top of the order

"In that position, I would have been thinking & # 39; just go through these two balls and you've seen Rabada's back & # 39 ;, but he played a loose shot and Rabada had another chance.

"So there is both the technical aspect and the management of the game and, although it was not a long entry, I probably would have learned a bit about the cricket test there."

Despite losing both Root and night watchman Dom Bess in the final stages, England avoided the type of batting collapse that has ruined their recent Test performances and reached 218-4 on stumps.

Sibley (right) and Joe Denly got 73 for the second wicket

They will enter the fourth day as favorites to win the game and level the series at 1-1, and Atherton added: "It was just a day of basic competition in England and that was good to see.

"They had a precious advantage in the first innings, when you hadn't expected it, and it would have been criminal for the batters to have ruined it because for the first time in the series, they had the opportunity to hit with less pressure." "

See day four of the second test between South Africa and England starting at 8 am, Monday at Sky Sports Cricket.