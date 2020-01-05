Diddy seen with new mysterious woman in Miami

Roommates, it's a new year, that means there is room for new boos! At least, it seems that that may be the energy that Diddy is activating after being seen in Miami with a mysterious girl. Before getting into tea about his new "friend," we couldn't help it, but we realize that he was actually seen with Future, DJ Khaled and Meek Mill. Now, for those who don't drink tea, we all know that Meek she had Lori Harvey on her wish list (a wish that as far as we know was never granted), she briefly dated Diddy (although it was rumored that she had dated her son Justin) and, of course, has been linked to Future They have been discreet but we have been capturing all the tracks!

See the meeting below:

Anyway, once we finished, the awkward meeting, we saw that Diddy had a friend on his jet ski, see below:

We had to dig a little and we discovered that the young woman is called Jordan Ozuna.

Naturally, you would think the story ends there, right? But we wouldn't be The Shade Room if we don't take that extra step and see what happens with Jordan. OK, if my sister seems familiar, it's because they saw her kissing with Kourtney Kardashian's former Younes Bendjima on the beach. Have all that tea HERE

Clearly, all parties have moved because Diddy is enjoying his best life (with our without Lori) in 2020, and it seems that Jordan is enjoying the company!