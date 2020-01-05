Did the Vikings commit pass interference in the game's winning touchdown against Saints?

Well, here we go again.

The Vikings surprised the world of football on Sunday when Kirk Cousins ​​connected with Kyle Rudolph for a 4-yard goal line fade in the end zone, giving Minnesota the 26-20 victory in overtime in New Orleans

But it wouldn't be Saints playoff football if there hadn't been a little controversy. Rudolph, paired with the P.J. Williams seemed to extend his arm, giving him some room to breathe to close the game. No flags were thrown for offensive pass interference, even though the judge was right at the top of the play.

There were some clear fights between Williams and Rudolph, but it seemed that Rudolph got the best end of the exchange, putting some distance between him and Williams in the touchdown.

It is illegal for an offensive player to extend his arm or arms and create a clear separation from the defender. That was OPI. #MINvsNO – Terry McAulay (@SNFRules) January 5, 2020

The play, of course, was not reviewed: a rule that was implemented for the 2019 season considers that interference calls, both offensive and defensive, can be initiated by officials at the stand.

Ironically, that change was triggered due to the 2018 NFC championship game, when Rams defensive defender Nickell Robey-Coleman knocked down Saints wide receiver Tommylee Lewis in a clear offense of defensive pass interference. The referees kept the flags in their pockets, which led to the change of rules.

This is the third consecutive playoff outing for the Saints that has been involved in some drama. In 2017, the Miracle of Minneapolis sent the Saints home with a loss, while that infamous uncalled in the 2018 NFC Championship showdown led to more controversy in 2019.

Needless to say, the Twitter rule experts were in force, offering opinions from all corners of the football world:

… and this is the reason why the PAss Interference challenge rule is terrible: they are stealing my joy and emotions at the most critical moment of the game while we wait for a possible revision – Joe Thomas (@ joethomas73) January 5, 2020

Before PI was reviewable, no one would complain about a Rudolph push. Now that PI is "revisable,quot;, it is receiving the indignation treatment from Twitter – Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) January 5, 2020

That is absolutely a boost for Kyle Rudolph. Why even say that pass interference is reviewable if you don't see it? – Sam Webb (@ SamWebb77) January 5, 2020

Time for Al Riveron with the mother of all makeup calls. Rudolph sure extended his arm. – Rich Eisen (@richeisen) January 5, 2020

Rudolph pushed himself absolutely. – John Hendrix (@JohnJHendrix) January 5, 2020

The Vikings will advance and play against the 49ers in San Francisco next week.