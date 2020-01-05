David Adefeso has the time of his life with Tamar Braxton in his Dreamy Tropical Caribbean Resort

David Adefeso and Tamar Braxton live their best lives in this incredible tropical dream vacation. They are somewhere in the Caribbean, and both share clips from there on their social media accounts.

Here are the latest posts that David shared in IG. You can definitely see that the couple is amazed, and that they are beyond happiness and relaxation there.

‘Getting a nice jitney ride from suite to pool from our amazing butlers, Reynaldo and Roger-Neil, in this fantastic tropical Caribbean resort. My @ tamarbraxton and I barely left the room all day, thanks to the excellent room service and 120 tests of Jamaican rum. David captioned a video.

He shared another video that he captioned with the following words: ‘Nothing relaxes and rejuvenates my @tamarbraxton, and I like a long vacation at a resort in the tropical Caribbean of the south❤️🍉🍌🥥🏊🏿‍♀️🤽🏾‍♂️. The food has been amazing so far … except that we will not return to Aunt TeeTee & # 39; (the names have been changed to protect the culprits & # 39;) & # 39;

Someone commented: ‘Marrying my Nigerian husband was one of the best things I have ever done. He treats me like a true queen with the greatest respect. I was afraid to remarry. He and God took away the fear! Girl, marry that man! "

Another commenter said: ‘You should go to an all-inclusive resort next time. We stayed at the #SandalsMontegoResortsBungalows 😻 the services there were really a # 5STARS. The food was great; All five-course meals were incredibly tasty. $ 7000 for the weekend was well spent! "

Someone else said: ‘I knew you were in Jamaica when I saw that meat pie in your stories! I can only find that goodness there. "

Another follower published this: ‘On Christmas Eve, my son proposed to his loyal, faithful and beautiful 10-year-old girlfriend. Since age 17 … come on David, she is the one, and you know it! 💍 ’

Fans are really happy to see Tamar living his best life these days, he has definitely earned it!



