Damon Dash tells the story of Aaliyah and R. Kelly; He claims that the late singer was a "sacrificial Lamb,quot; for this reason

According to the recently issued documentary series Surviving R. Kelly Part II: Account Adjustment, the late boyfriend of the late singer Aaliyah, Damon Dash, has much more to say about the notorious relationship between his ex-girlfriend and the disgraced R,amp;B star.

The new documentary continued the story of the first series, which was aired in early 2019 and, according to reports, will shed some light on what really happened between Aaliyah and the artist of "I Believe I Can Fly,quot;.

It is believed that the two music stars married secretly in 1994 when Aaliyah was only 15 years old and Kelly was 27.

Although neither has confirmed the story, it is rumored that the "Try Again,quot; singer used a fake ID to attend the wedding ceremony provided by her alleged spouse and pretended to be three years older.

In the series, Dash, who had been in a relationship with Aaliyah for a year before his unexpected death in 2001, opens and claims that his late girlfriend was used as the "sacrificial lamb,quot; for Kelly's plans.

Dash also felt that Kelly was unpleasant for marrying someone so young because Aaliyah was only a child at the time.

He said: "Aaliyah was like the lamb sacrificed for all that, brother because she didn't deserve any of that. Good soul, good girl, and I wasn't even so resentful, like," Let that man live, but keep him away from me "That's all I wanted, and I was happy to be away."

He added: “I know it was the cover-up and all that, but how does it cover it? It just made the conversation less crazy, like, ‘Oh, he married a son. That was a headline, a rumor. It was something that was talked about as if it were normal. It wasn't like, "Ew, disgusting, and you married a 13-year-old boy." It was like, "Oh, did you marry Aaliyah?" She is 13 years old ".

Meanwhile, the 52-year-old music star is currently involved in numerous positions, such as sexual misconduct, child pornography and sex trafficking.

In addition, in the summer of 2019, Kelly was accused of bribing a government official to obtain Aaliyah's fake identification for her alleged wedding ceremony.

Dash is also some accusations when it comes to inappropriate sexual behavior.



