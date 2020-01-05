Dallas Cowboys interviewing Mike McCarthy and Marvin Lewis | NFL news





Mike McCarthy (L) and Marvin Lewis (R) have met with the Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys are talking to former head coaches Mike McCarthy and Marvin Lewis at the safest signal until they are moving away from Jason Garrett.

The Cowboys do not officially have a vacancy, but Jason Garrett's contract expires on January 14 and Dallas is interested in candidates with previous experience as head coach.

Dallas missed the playoffs for the sixth time in the nine full seasons of Garrett after finishing 8-8 in a year that began with high expectations.

Jason Garrett's time in Dallas seems to be coming to an end

The Cowboys started 3-0 before going 4-8 in the next 12 games with a pair of losing streaks of three games.

McCarthy, 56, has already met with the Cleveland Browns, the New York Giants and the Carolina Panthers.

He was fired by the Packers on December 2, 2018, after the team fell to 4-7-1 during his 13th season at the helm at Green Bay.

He finished with a regular season record of 125-77-2 while going 10-8 in the postseason, including a Super Bowl XLV victory in the 2010 season.

The McCarthy Packers knocked out Garrett's Cowboys twice out of the playoffs, winning divisional round games on January 11, 2015 (26-21 at Lambeau Field) and on January 15, 2017 (34-31 at AT,amp;T stadium).

Lewis, 61, trained the Bengals for 16 seasons and compiled a record of 131-122-3 with seven playoff appearances (0-7 record) from 2003-18.

Cincinnati fired Lewis after a 6-10 season in 2018 and hired Zac Taylor.

Lewis spent the 2019 season as special advisor to head coach Herm Edwards at Arizona State.

Interview giant Chiefs OC Bieniemy

The Giants met with Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy

The New York Giants interviewed the Kansas City Chiefs' offensive coordinator, Eric Bieniemy, for his vacant position as head coach.

Bieniemy, 50, met with team president John Mara, general manager Dave Gettleman and vice president of football operations Kevin Abrams in Kansas City.

Bieniemy has worked on coach Andy Reid's staff in Kansas City for seven seasons, the last two as an offensive coordinator, although Reid calls the plays.

He is the third candidate interviewed since New York fired Pat Shurmur on Monday, joining McCarthy and Dallas Cowboys defensive game coordinator Kris Richard.

Browns and Panthers will interview Vikings OC Stefanski

Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski will sit with the Browns and Panthers

The offensive coordinator of the Minnesota Vikings, Kevin Stefanski, will interview next week for the head coach's starts with the Cleveland Browns and the Carolina Panthers, Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network reported.

The schedule will depend on the outcome of the Minnesota NFC wild card show on Sunday in New Orleans, according to the report.

Stefanski, 37, was a finalist for the position last year in Cleveland.

Multiple reports indicated at that time that Browns owner Jimmy Haslam preferred Stefanski, but then general manager John Dorsey opted for Freddie Kitchens.

Kitchens and Dorsey were fired after a disappointing 6-10 season.