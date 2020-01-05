DaBaby released from prison after arrest in Miami

%MINIFYHTMLd7b0d4a74becd9db2fb674891bc9b3b99% %MINIFYHTMLd7b0d4a74becd9db2fb674891bc9b3b910%

TSR Updatez: DaBaby is a free man, for now, after his arrest in Miami earlier this week.

DaBaby has been behind bars since Thursday when he was arrested for his alleged connection to a heavy robbery. Currently facing a battery charge.

According to WSVN reports, he was released from the Guilford Knight Turner Correction Center in West Miami-Dade on Saturday night after a Texas arrest warrant was withdrawn.

That order was actually the reason why their bond was retained in the first place. A judge told DaBaby on Friday morning that he should remain in jail due to an open case in Texas for what the judge described as "organized criminal activity."

The Texas order allegedly arose from a fight in which DaBaby was allegedly involved in the Dallas / Fort Worth airport. DaBaby and a friend were accused of attacking an employee who worked at a food stand there.

It was reported that he was supposed to be extradited back to Texas to handle that case, so it is unclear what changed or if the Dallas authorities dropped those charges.

As for his arrest in Miami, DaBaby is being accused of robbing a $ 80 concert promoter, a credit card and an iPhone, according to the affidavit delivered to us by the Miami Police Department. The report also alleges that someone sprayed the victim with apple juice.

The report indicated that the alleged dispute was due to a monetary dispute. The promoter told police that he gave DaBaby $ 20,000, but DaBaby said he was owed $ 30,000 for a concert he should perform on Thursday.

The report says that a second victim was also punched in the face. According to the arrest report, DaBaby has denied any involvement in the theft.

You must return to court this Tuesday, so we will make sure to keep you informed of any updates.