Cynthia Erivo isn't sure why she didn't wear jeans for her first balloons

It is a lovely night for Cynthia Erivo at the Golden Globes 2020 on Sunday, January 5.

For her first trip to the awards ceremony organized by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association at Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, where she is nominated for Best Actress for an Actress in a Movie – Drama for her work as Harriet Tubman in the dazzling biopic Harriet, she appeared on the red carpet to chat with E! Very own news Ryan Seacrest dripping in custom couture courtesy of the designer Thom Browne.

"Everything is embroidered and hand embroidered. It took 800 hours," described her beautiful black and white dress. "He asked me what my favorite things were and the peony flower. So he planted them on the edge of the skirt and inside, right here." And that doesn't even mention the rocks that were placed around the neck, worth around $ 3 million, he told a stunned Seacrest.

And yet, he admitted that the "very casual,quot; vibes at the grand opening of the awards season made her feel that she could have come decidedly dressed.

"So far, all good. I've had a good time. Everyone is adorable, everyone is smiling. So I'm happy," he told Seacrest, adding. "It's very informal. Very casual, easy. I don't know why I didn't just wear jeans, to be honest."