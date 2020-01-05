Cynthia Erivo isn't sure why she didn't wear jeans for her first balloons

It is a lovely night for Cynthia Erivo at the Golden Globes 2020 on Sunday, January 5.
For her first trip to the awards ceremony organized by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association at Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, where she is nominated for Best Actress for an Actress in a Movie – Drama for her work as Harriet Tubman in the dazzling biopic Harriet, she appeared on the red carpet to chat with E! Very own news Ryan Seacrest dripping in custom couture courtesy of the designer Thom Browne.
"Everything is embroidered and hand embroidered. It took 800 hours," described her beautiful black and white dress. "He asked me what my favorite things were and the peony flower. So he planted them on the edge of the skirt and inside, right here." And that doesn't even mention the rocks that were placed around the neck, worth around $ 3 million, he told a stunned Seacrest.
And yet, he admitted that the "very casual,quot; vibes at the grand opening of the awards season made her feel that she could have come decidedly dressed.
"So far, all good. I've had a good time. Everyone is adorable, everyone is smiling. So I'm happy," he told Seacrest, adding. "It's very informal. Very casual, easy. I don't know why I didn't just wear jeans, to be honest."
Of course, there was no way that the assistant for the first time and the double nominee would. Not on a night he described like this: "It's a dream come true, really. It's something emotional. You know, I came to New York to do a play. It was a musical. That's why I was here, and being here now is fair, everything what is possible is how it feels. "
Speaking to Seacrest, he explained how he developed Harriet's sound for the movie. "It was really about trying to find the sound I would make, the kind of sound that was far enough from me to be more her than me. I wanted it to be grounded. I wanted it to feel grounded and organic." said. "So me and Kasi (Lemons,) my director, they worked together to discover where I needed to place my voice to find it. And we did the same for the singing voice also because she used it as communication. And hopefully we found it. "
the Harriet star is also nominated for Best Original Song: movie at tonight's ceremony alongside Joshuah Brian Campbell for "Stand Up,quot;, the song that contributed to the powerful soundtrack of the biopic.
Whether you go out with some hardware tonight, there is no doubt that you already feel like a winner, jeans or not.
Look at the E! Live from the red carpet Coverage of the 2020 Golden Globes today starting at 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT followed by the Balloon ceremony on NBC at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT! After the broadcast, recap the most important moments of the night watching the ME! After the party at 11 pm. ET / 8 p.m. PT, only in E!