Croatia: Partial results show that Milanovic leads the electoral race | News

The elections were closed in the presidential elections in Croatia with preliminary results indicating a victory for former Prime Minister Zoran Milanovic.

With 54 percent of the votes counted, the State Election Commission said Sunday that the Social Democratic candidate won 54 percent of the votes ahead of the current center-right president Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic of the ruling HNZ party.

Opinion polls suggested the triumph of Milanovic, although with a smaller margin. Grabar-Kitarovic, who won 46 percent of the vote, has struggled to unite a fractured right wing.

The presidential role is largely ceremonial, since the head of state cannot veto the laws, but he has something to say in matters of foreign policy, defense and security measures.

The next five-year term of the next president will begin in February.

Some 3.8 million people were eligible to vote in the second round poll, which followed a heated first round in December.

Voting occurs when the newest member of the European Union is fighting corruption, a mediocre economy and a large exodus of its population that seeks better opportunities abroad.

Unity, patriotism and references to the war of independence of the 1990s, which remains an emotional issue, were largely included in Grabar-Kitarovic's re-election candidacy, while Milanovic told voters that the " wars are over "and that Croatia should now focus on its role in the EU.

Milanovic, who tried to take away his reputation as an arrogant elitist, directed his Bell under the promises that he would fight corruption that he said had intensified since the conservatives took power.

As prime minister from 2011 to 2016, he was received at the time of taking office as a bright young politician clean of corruption that contaminates the rival HDZ.