Ban captains? Remove fielders? Graham Gooch reflects on how to solve the problem of slowing rates in The Cricket Debate …

Excessive slow rates have become a staple of cricket testing as in the high and low yields of England.

After an "active,quot; day for England in Cape Town while building an advantage of 264 races over South Africa, Cricket debate Guests Graham Gooch and Vikram Solanki praised Dom Sibley's first Fifty Test and 46 for Captain Joe Root.

But the discussion about the program … What can you hear in the player above or by downloading here – He also addressed the puzzling issue of excessive fees and how to ensure that they exceed 90 overs on the day, with the former Goach of England batter and Essex Gooch having some new ideas.

"The ICC has to propose some kind of penalty that bites," he said.

"If he forbids the captain for a couple of games, if he removes a fielder all day, whatever he is doing at the moment is not working and is not right."

"You have to do something that affects the performance of that team on the day."

"I think you are changing the audience and in these times when you talk about four-day trial cricket and make the format more entertaining, you have to play all day."

Gooch also gave his opinion on the possibility of a four-day trial cricket, which Root says should be tested, but the Indian Virat Kohli is not accepting.

Gooch also gave his opinion on the possibility of a four-day trial cricket, which Root says should be tested, but the Indian Virat Kohli is not accepting.

"I am not totally against it, but I would like to preserve integrity and, for me, five days set aside the cricket test," Gooch added.

"I'm not really sure of the reason for the four-day tests. Is it to make more time for one-day cricket? Will there be more days off for players? I'm a bit skeptical about the reason."

Also in The Cricket Debate, Graham and Vikram discussed …

Also in The Cricket Debate, Graham and Vikram discussed …

– How England played the ball on its merits and ignored the field as they advanced to 218-4, thanks mainly to the unbeaten 85 of Sibley and 61 of Root

– How Sibley may have to evolve his batting technique but how he has a clear method to score runs and showed great application in his entries

– An impressive cameo from Zak Crawley in just his second test and how the youth of England are intensifying

– How Joe Denly, who will be out on Sunday 31, needs to make a score that counts

– South African Keshav Maharaj's spinner leg side line and how batters can try to fight it

– When England will testify in Newlands, with Graham saying that an advantage of 400 will be enough as tourists aspire to reach the level in the four-game series

