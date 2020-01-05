Conor McGregor would prefer Kamaru Usman than Jorge Masvidal

%MINIFYHTMLd9aabfe9fe3e3ac38ed6b4708503ea189% %MINIFYHTMLd9aabfe9fe3e3ac38ed6b4708503ea1810%

Conor McGregor says that a fight against UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman would be his priority before a fight with Jorge Masvidal.

The Irishman returns to the octagon against Donald "Cowboy,quot; Cerrone at UFC 246 on January 18.

%MINIFYHTMLd9aabfe9fe3e3ac38ed6b4708503ea1811% %MINIFYHTMLd9aabfe9fe3e3ac38ed6b4708503ea1812%

A rematch against lightweight world champion Khabib Nurmagomedov is also on McGregor's agenda later.

But if it surpasses Cerrone, then the possibility of becoming a three-peso champion will be more attractive to former featherweight and lightweight champion McGregor than a meeting with Masvidal.

"I'm not going to 170 just for Jorge," McGregor told Mac Life about Masvidal, who defeated Nate Diaz last year when his fight stopped due to a cut.

"I would face Jorge. He really has nothing. I really was not so happy with the way that bad mother ended."

"I think it's unfinished (with Diaz). In my opinion, that fight is unfinished. I think he was just getting into a good fight. They stole rounds 4 and 5 in that fight."

"But I like that welterweight belt. I liked the fight for the welterweight title that took place over the weekend, I liked the look of that. I liked the look of Kamaru Usman. I liked Colby's appearance ( Covington). "

"I'm open to everything in 170. Gold and I would say silver because that bad mother's belt is silver, it's not the best belt.

"I really don't care about that, I want gold. I'm behind gold, 155 and 170. It's the belts I'm chasing now."

Usman, who only lost once in 17 fights, was not impressed with McGregor's suggestion.

The Nigerian responded on Twitter, writing to McGregor: "My man, please just come in and take your Cowboy L. Don't even dream about this WW belt because that dream can quickly become a nightmare."

Earlier this week, UFC President Dana White said he believes it is "a bad idea,quot; for McGregor to pursue a fight with Masvidal.

Masvidal challenged McGregor in November, while Khabib mocked the meeting of his former enemy with Cowboy, calling it a "minor league,quot; fight due to the couple's mediocre recent records.

But McGregor believes his abilities are being overlooked due to his inactivity, as he lost to Khabib in his only UFC contest since he knocked out Eddie Alvarez in November 2016.

"A lot of people forget about my skill base," he said.

"I will go there and remind them. I don't feel that these people are at my level when I am engaged. I have not been engaged for a while, until about a year ago, when I really began to commit.

"I hope to show my skills to people."