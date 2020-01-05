Christina Applegate shares fun family plans at the 2020 Golden Globes

You can also perform multiple tasks in the 2020 Golden Globes!
Christina Applegate, nominated for best actress in a television series, musical or comedy, for Dead to merevealed to ME! Live from the red carpet& # 39; s Ryan SeacrestI had my eye on talking with another assistant for a very special purpose.
Namely, your daughter, SadieHe will turn 9 on January 27 and wants a Descendants 3-Themed birthday party because, obviously, she is a big fan of the Disney Channel fantasy franchise about the children of some of Disney's most iconic heroes and villains.
"And she wants Sofia Carson being there, "Applegate added." So I'm going to meet Sofia again in a minute, and we're going to discuss that. "
Carson plays The Evil Queen's daughter, Evie.
"We've been sending text messages," Applegate shared. "We don't even know each other, Sofia and me, but that's all."
"It's a celebrity thing," Seacrest added.
However, as for the main issue at hand, Applegate, who was also nominated for an Emmy for her role as a newly widowed suburban real estate agent, navigating her pain in Netflix's dark comedy, wore a Pamella beaded dress Roland and jewelry. by Niwaka
The veteran actress, who has generally been nominated for four Golden Globes, said the recognition for Dead to me It continued to be "so surprising, because when you do it you don't know what will happen. You do it for the process." She did not feel the magic at first because "I was so emerged in that, you saw it, it is not easy, as & # 39; yada yada yada & # 39; (it is not said in the Seinfeld path). You are immersed in this world, and it was not until recently that I realized: & # 39; Oh, people saw it! & # 39; And they liked it. "
They did it in fact.
Look at the E! Live from the red carpet Coverage of the 2020 Golden Globes today starting at 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT followed by the Balloon ceremony on NBC at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT! After the broadcast, recap the most important moments of the night watching the ME! After the party at 11 pm. ET / 8 p.m. PT, only in E!