Christian Bale will not attend the 2020 Golden Globes due to illness

Christian bale is nominated for an award in the 2020 golden balloons but you will not be able to collect the honor in person if you win at the Sunday ceremony.

ME! News learned that the actor will not be able to attend the show because he got sick and could not travel to Los Angeles.

His ailment was not revealed. The main awards shows usually take place in the winter, at the peak of the flu season.

Actress Octavia Spencer, who is not nominated for a Golden Globe this year, but was scheduled to be a presenter, also did not attend the program due to illness.

"Well, since she won't be used by the #Globes tonight because someone (uh me) is congested, coughing and in full sweat … We thought we'd wish all the nominees the best time tonight, especially the rookies !! ! #fluseason, "he wrote on Instagram, next to a picture of a wig.

Bale received a nod to the best actor in a movie, Drama for his performance in Ford v Ferrari. He is against Antonio Banderas for Pain and glory, Adam Driver for Marriage history, Joaquin Phoenix for jester Y Jonathan Pryce for The two potatoes.

If Bale takes the prize home, it will mark the third victory of the Golden Globe for the actor, who is also an Oscar winner. Last year, he won a Golden Globe for his role as Dick Cheney in Vice, so he gained 40 pounds. Bale then lost 70 pounds for Ford v Ferrari, in which he plays racing driver Ken Miles. The movie also stars Matt Damon.