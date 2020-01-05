Christian Bale falls ill after holidays abroad

WENN / Frederic Kern

The actor of & # 39; Ford v Ferrari & # 39; He is forced to withdraw from the Hollywood Foreign Press Association event after feeling bad after a vacation abroad.

Christian bale It will be presented on Sunday, January 5, 2020 Golden Globe Awards due to illness.

"The dark knight"Star is nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Movie – Drama category for her performance in the movie"Ford v Ferrari", but Bale withdrew from his plans to attend the awards ceremony at the Beverly Hilton, as he is fighting a serious flu.

Sources tell Variety that the Briton, who lives in Los Angeles, was on vacation abroad when he became ill, and was advised not to fly until he felt better.

Meanwhile, fellow nominee Russell Crowe the first major awards ceremony of 2020 will also be lost – "The loudest voice"The actor decided to stay at home in Australia as forest fires continue throughout the country.

Crowe's rural property near the Coffs harbor in New South Wales was among the areas enveloped by "catastrophic" flames in November 2019, when two of its buildings were completely destroyed.