Chrissy Teigen's daughter, Luna, gets cheeky while the family rescues a new dog

Welcome to the family, Petey!

Chrissy Teigen and husband John legend He recently added an adorable rescue poodle mix puppy to his pack of dogs, with the help of Ellen Degeneres. Teigen posted videos of his new addition on his Instagram page on Sunday, including a couple showing the pet with his daughter Moon, 3. The fluffy light brown puppy looks with its blue eyes.

In a video, she takes the dog to her father and asks: "John, do you want to hug her?" Shameless!

%MINIFYHTMLda9069312fa941b8f5e9c4381406027411% %MINIFYHTMLda9069312fa941b8f5e9c4381406027412%

"I'm not John," he replies, trying to keep a serious face. "I'm your dad,quot;.

In another video, Teigen asks his daughter: "Luna, who is this?" while the girl looks at the puppy while he lies on a chair, while watching a dog cage on the floor next to it.

"This is Petey!" Luna responds, stroking her nose.

"Welcome to the family, Petey! Thank you @theellenshow and @wagmorpets for making us aware of this adorable little rescue family. This little boy grabbed our hearts first and will cling to him forever!" Teigen wrote.

Petey also joins Teigen and Legend's 1-year-old son Miles and his pack of English and French bulldogs.