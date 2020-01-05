Chris Froome rules out backhand suggestion for injury to team leader Ineos | Cycling news

%MINIFYHTMLde4afe08c68097c44776a0449c9d8ad19% %MINIFYHTMLde4afe08c68097c44776a0449c9d8ad110%

Chris Froome is recovering from a serious training accident last year

Chris Froome insists that his recovery from the injury is scheduled after the team's sports director Ineos reportedly doubted his future.

Froome has not run since a terrible accident on a training trip at the Criterium du Dauphine in June left him with multiple broken bones.

Italian cycling magazine Bicisport He reported that Froome had left an early training camp and quoted sports director Dario Cioni as saying: "It is not right and who knows if he will recover."

The report was quickly picked up by other sources, but Froome dismissed speculation in a later Twitter post.

The four-time Tour de France champion tweeted: "I hope to clarify this, I was the last in a training camp in early December.

"My recovery is going well and I will go to my next training camp on Thursday. Go ahead."