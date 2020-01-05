Chris Brown shares an adorable clip of Ammika Harris kissing her baby: check it out!

The star turned to her Instagram to share the most adorable clip of all time! It featured the mother of her second child, Ammika Harris, as well as her baby, Aeko, and all the social networks melted at the sight!

The video showed the new mother kissing the baby while they were curled up together.

As he continued kissing little Aeko on the cheek, the baby finally gave him a super cute smile, one that made Chris Brown's millions of followers melt!

It was an absolutely precious moment, so people could not help but react in the comments section, writing things like "OMG,quot;, but also mentioning that it has been "growing so fast,quot;.

While they kept the pregnancy completely secret, even in the midst of rumors, since they confirmed his birth in December, the proud parents have been giving their fans some excellent publications of their beautiful baby.

Just a couple of days ago, Ammika posted an Aeko click with the caption: "Think he's a big boy now!"

It was not long before people began to comment on their resemblance to their father, saying things like: "It seems,quot; 07 Breezy! "

And that was not all! Chris even broke the Internet a couple of days before Christmas when he shared a photo of him holding the baby in his arms while the baby simply slept on his chest.

A source tells HollywoodLife that ‘Chris is the proudest father you've ever seen, he loves to talk about his children. He is still excited to talk about the birth of his son. He was in the delivery room, which was the first thing for him and all that left him impressed. "



