Chester Bennington's widow remarries on her wedding anniversary with the late rocker

Talinda Bennington and her boyfriend Michael Friedman exchange wedding vows on New Year's Eve on what would have been their 14th anniversary with the leader of Linkin Park.

Up News Info –

The widow of Linkin Park Leader Chester Bennington He reportedly remarried on the same day of his anniversary with the late rocker.

Talinda Bennington he married the Los Angeles County firefighter Michael Friedman At Turtle Bay Resort in Kahuku, Hawaii, on New Year's Eve, on December 31, 2019, sources close to the family told TMZ.

According to reports, the ex-couple's son, Tyler Lee, 13, and the nine-year-old twins, Lilly and Lila, were present at weddings, along with other friends and family.

In addition to Talinda's big day with Michael, the wedding also falls into what would have been her 14th anniversary with Chester, whom she married on New Year's Eve in 2005.

By announcing his engagement in September 2019, Talinda assured fans on Instagram that he would continue to "honor Chester and continue with my life's mission of making his death not in vein."

The creator of successes "Crawling", father of six children, committed suicide in July 2017, at age 41.