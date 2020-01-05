Cheryl believes that the sperm donor has her next child

Times magazine / Matt Holyoak

The Girls Aloud star who gave birth to her first child during her relationship with Liam Payne is eager to have more children, but distrusts the old dating game.

British pop star Cheryl Cole He is looking to add to his offspring with the help of a sperm donor.

The creator of hits "Fight for This Love", which shares Bear, a two-year-old son, with his ex Liam PayneHe recently revealed that he plans to take drastic measures to have his next child amid fears that his "time is running out."

Speaking to The Times magazine, he said: "If time were on my side and I was twenty years old, yes, I would wait and consider more options, or wait for someone who felt I was right …"

"You could meet someone and for that year it feels amazing, but there is never a guarantee because there are many variables that can happen," he reflected, adding: "Life is a fun old game."

One's mother, who was born in Newcastle, England, joked: "Can you imagine a boy from Newcastle who says:" That is my son? "

Former girls Aloud Singer Cheryl added that "there is a lot to choose from and a lot to think about" when choosing the right donor.

The 36-year-old man has married twice, with a British soccer star. Ashley Cole from 2006 to 2010, and the French restaurateur Jean-Bernard Fernández-Versini from 2014 to 2016. She and Liam went from 2016 to 2018.