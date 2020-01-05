Check back the best moments of Very Cavallari for Day B of Mark Kristin!

We know you can hardly wait Very cavallari come back on January 9, but in the meantime there are still reasons to celebrate because it is Kristin Cavallari& # 39; the birthday of!

The reality star and founder of the Uncommon James jewelry line is ringing in another year around the sun.

Since tuning in Laguna Beachand then of course The hills, we have been part of many chapters of the designer's life for more than 15 years and have been with her through all the ups and downs.

That includes the last two seasons of his E! show, where it has allowed us to enter the day to day of his life, including his entrepreneurial journey and his marriage to Jay cutler.

Spending so much time with the mother on the screen means that we feel part of the Nashville team and we have many reasons why we love to see her.