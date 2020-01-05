Check back the best moments of Very Cavallari for Day B of Mark Kristin!

We know you can hardly wait Very cavallari come back on January 9, but in the meantime there are still reasons to celebrate because it is Kristin Cavallari& # 39; the birthday of!
The reality star and founder of the Uncommon James jewelry line is ringing in another year around the sun.
Since tuning in Laguna Beachand then of course The hills, we have been part of many chapters of the designer's life for more than 15 years and have been with her through all the ups and downs.
That includes the last two seasons of his E! show, where it has allowed us to enter the day to day of his life, including his entrepreneurial journey and his marriage to Jay cutler.
Spending so much time with the mother on the screen means that we feel part of the Nashville team and we have many reasons why we love to see her.
Before all the emotions of next season, including the drama around his friendship with Kelly Henderson and hilarity of cleaning chicken butts with Jay: we are recompiling some of our favorite things about Kristin.
Be sure to tune in to the program when you return to see what else you have in the store!
She has the best coating
From joking, "Oh, they spit,quot; on dishonest camels to admit that her husband loved to taste her breast milk, Kristin is infinitely citable in her program. There is a line for every mood, like when he says bluntly: "Oh, I can drink," or how, "Instagram, it's a full-time job."
An older year means another wiser year, so we can't wait to see which zingers will launch this season.
She is truly honest about married life.
One thing we love Very cavallari It's how much Kristin and Jay allow us to take a close look at the ups and downs of their marriage.
From watching Jay gently bake Kristin a cake to see Kristin speak openly about how to support each other in their busy schedules and careers, we feel that we are almost a third wheel in the relationship and we love the unfiltered appearance of how they do their working relationship .
She has a great sense of style.
Work it!
Even when the Denver native starred Laguna BeachKristin has always been a fashionista whose appearance we love to copy.
It makes perfect sense that he created his own line of jewels to match his impressive sets.
Season 3 of Very cavallari opens on Thursday, January 9 at 9 p.m., only at E!