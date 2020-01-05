Celebrate Kristin Cavallari's birthday with her best bikini photos

Their Kristin Cavallariit's the big day!
Very cavallariThe titular star turns 33 today, on January 5, and we are celebrating his birthday with a welcome to dozens of E! The best and most beachy contributions of personality to our social networks. With the premiere of the third season of his reality series in just a few days (Very cavallari He returns this Thursday, January 9 at 9 p.m.), a small retrospective publication starring its protagonist felt necessary for more than one reason.
After all, Kristin's lifestyle, which works hard and plays hard, a true force to consider, both on and off the screen, has not been lost in Very cavallariThe cameras of these fabulous recent years. During the most recent season of the program, we saw the executive director, the best-selling author and mother of three children enjoy a couple of well-deserved vacation days in Mexico with her husband. Jay cutler and a group of friends
Behind the scenes, Uncommon chief James has treated fans with countless sun-drenched snapshots over the years. To see Kristin's most memorable bikini photos dating back to 2015, scroll through our gallery below!
Season 3 of Very cavallari opens on Thursday, January 9 at 9 p.m., only at E!
Grateful
We are more than grateful for this pre-Thanksgiving bikini photo that Kristin shared in November 2019. "Desert restart,quot;, the Very cavallari published star.
Instagram / Kristin Cavallari
Bts
Kristin shines in this snapshot behind the scenes of the filming of the Spring / Summer 2020 campaign of Uncommon James in Puerto Vallarta.
Instagram / Kristin Cavallari
Kristin By Jay
Who knew that the husband of the founder of the UJ had such a good eye for photography? "Hubs behind the lens," captioned the June 2019 holiday photo.
Arena among friends
To celebrate 2019, Kristin traveled to Cabo with her team and wore more than sexy bikinis throughout the trip.
Lazy beach
A white bandeau top and a bottom of stripped frills are a combination made in the paradise of Mexican vacations.
Floating for the holidays
Nothing says "Christmas,quot; like a striped bikini and a flamenco float.
Palm Springs or Bust
the Very cavallari The cast showed their toned bodies while filming in Palm Springs in November.
Tropical weather
How do we get to this tropical destination? Asking for a friend.
Girls talk
Saylor He takes his mother with his great swimsuit style and his love for the ocean.
Fun in the sun
Who doesn't like a good pool float?
Simply beach
Cavallari mixed and combined his suit while on vacation with the girls in 2018 in one of his favorite places … Tulum, Mexico!
White sand beach
The author of the cookbook took her wine to the sand with her and obtained a brazen tan line by courtesy of this little bikini with T-strip.
Kicking it
"Out of the office," the reality star simply captioned this beach photo of May 2018.
Pool babies
This is the back details with this suit and we love it.
Mini Me
Did your husband benefit from playing for the Miami Dolphins? You can spend Christmas Eve in a bikini.
Spa time
The 32-year-old star relaxed while drinking coffee with this elegant bikini as part of her girls' trip to Desert Hot Springs in 2017.
Sunny swing
We are in love with this brown textured bikini that Cavallari put on one of her many beautiful getaways with her husband Jay cutler.
Salty waves
The waves called and Cavallari, of course, listened … in Tulum, Mexico. PS: We are big fans of this hot swimsuit.
Boating with bae
The lovebirds enjoyed a special trip to Mexico in honor of The hills Star's 30th birthday and Cavallari killed him with his beach set.
To … Coconut time!
Cavallari watched the landscape with a dam swimsuit (designed by Audrina Patridge) while celebrating his 30th birthday in January 2017.
Sips in Bali
"It's 5 p.m. somewhere …" Cavallari captioned this picturesque Bali scene.
Babes in Bikinis
After giving birth to her third child in November 2015, the owner of Uncommon James took a beach vacation in April 2016, complete with a striped suit and her breast pump.
Pounding
In June 2015, the former Laguna Beach Star showed her growing baby bump and showed that she always looks good in a bikini.
Beachin & # 39; with the boys
Cavallari sunbathed in a black and white bikini with her son to start spring in 2015.
Splash News
Beach walks
The happy couple escaped the cold and changed their jackets for walks on the beach and bikinis.
A quick bath
The reality star took a look at her black bikini while on vacation in January 2015.
Babymoon
While pregnant with her second child, Cavallari took time to vacation on the beach with her growing family in 2014 and looked attractive in her two-piece suit.
Wishing Kristin a happy start at 33 on her special day!