Celebrate Kristin Cavallari's birthday with her best bikini photos

Their Kristin Cavallariit's the big day!

Very cavallariThe titular star turns 33 today, on January 5, and we are celebrating his birthday with a welcome to dozens of E! The best and most beachy contributions of personality to our social networks. With the premiere of the third season of his reality series in just a few days (Very cavallari He returns this Thursday, January 9 at 9 p.m.), a small retrospective publication starring its protagonist felt necessary for more than one reason.

After all, Kristin's lifestyle, which works hard and plays hard, a true force to consider, both on and off the screen, has not been lost in Very cavallariThe cameras of these fabulous recent years. During the most recent season of the program, we saw the executive director, the best-selling author and mother of three children enjoy a couple of well-deserved vacation days in Mexico with her husband. Jay cutler and a group of friends