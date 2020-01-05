Cash Back impresses with Naas victory | Racing news





Coach Willie Mullins

Cash Back was left without an impressive winner of what could be a rookie pursuit EBF informational rookie of Stallion Farms in Naas.

Five of the six runners seemed to have serious opportunities beforehand, but the big disappointment of the race was the Tornado Flyer by Willie Mullins, a stable companion of the winner.

While there was not much between the two runners trained by Mullins in the bets, Tornado Flyer had achieved more in his career to date and had already won twice on hurdles, but he never looked happy and was finally stopped.

Danny Mullins did well to hold on to Cash Back and save enough for the end, since Zero Ten, who had accompanied him most of the way despite jumping well, could not continue on the straight.

The opposite was true for Cash Back (7-2) who ran across the line and looked like a smart prospect, winning by 12 lengths.

"It was a very good performance and there were many improvements in his career in Navan," Mullins said.

"I was a little worried because the ground was drying up, but it didn't seem to bother him. He jumped very well and I hope he keeps getting better."

"Danny was very positive with him and they get along. We'll see where we are going from here, I'm not sure what his next goal will be."

"We'll see if he goes to the Dublin Racing Festival and the Arkle there, or if we find another two-mile race."

"He has a good style of running and jumping. He likes to run and jump."

He added: "Tornado was disappointing there, but I hope we can solve whatever happened to him. Paul (Townend) said he was not traveling at any time."

Philip Dempsey's (6-5) Caravation scored for the first time on fences in the fourth attempt at the EBF Beginners Chase Irish Stallion Farms EBF.

After having won a point to point, a bumper, over obstacles and now fences, the big goal will now be black, but it was a bit fortunate since the favorite, Good Thyne Tara, fell in the third.

"We received the touch of the green. The other horse was traveling well at that time and there was still everything to play," Dempsey said.

"We are delighted with the way he jumped today and you really couldn't have asked for anything better."

"She had the experience and we are delighted to leave the brand. We could look for a winner before launching it in the background."

"We will stick to mare races if we can."