Carson Wentz injury update: Eagles QB knocked out in a playoff game with apparent concussion

The most important Eagles player was knocked out of Sunday's playoff game against the Seahawks.

Carson Wentz, who was making his first playoff start against Seattle after missing the last two Philadelphia postseason races with injuries, tried to slip into a fight at the end of the first quarter. In the process, he received a helmet-to-helmet hit from the Seahawks Jadeveon Clowney pass runner. There was no flag in the work.

Wentz was evaluated for a concussion on the bench before returning to the locker room with trainers. The Eagles later announced that it was questionable to return with a head injury.

The 40-year-old quarterback Josh McCown entered the game on the next Eagles tour.

Wentz, 27, missed the Eagles Super Bowl race two years ago after an ACL break in December ended his season. Last year, he suffered a broken back that kept him out of the postseason, in which the Eagles lost to the Saints in the divisional round.