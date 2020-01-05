Carlo Ancelotti faces Everton players after the FA Cup leaves for the Liverpool youth | Soccer news

The Everton winless race at Anfield is downgraded to a new low while Liverpool youth leave the FA Cup first-choice Toffees team

















Everton coach Carlo Ancelotti says that Liverpool encounters a severely weakened team & # 39; did not affect & # 39; to his team in their defeat in the third round of the FA Cup on Sunday.

Carlo Ancelotti revealed that he broke his usual habit and faced his Everton players immediately after his performance at Anfield, which he described as "not good enough."

The Toffees' winless race at Anfield, dating back to 1999, extended after 18-year-old Curtis Jones of Liverpool won a brilliant winner in the 1-0 victory in the third round of the FA Cup .

If Everton was ever going to end their drought, this was a game for them, since Jurgen Klopp made nine changes, placing one side with two debutants, while a third played 81 minutes after James Milner's injury.

However, virtually complete visitors wasted four good opportunities in the first half and never recovered from not taking advantage of any of them.

23 – Liverpool remain undefeated in their last 23 home games against Everton in all competitions (W13 D10); They have defeated the Toffees twice in Anfield in the same season for the first time since the 1986-87 campaign. Unbalanced. pic.twitter.com/n5YiDzeKNV – OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 5, 2020

"I am not used to talking to players after the game, but I will talk to them about this," said Ancelotti after falling for the first time in the consecutive defeat as head of Everton.

"I think that in the second half we couldn't keep the right ideas in the field as we did in the first half, when we had the opportunity to score."

"The fact that we didn't score in the first half affected the performance in the second half, which was not good enough."

Richarlison took one of three saves from the first half of Liverpool goalkeeper Adrian

It was suggested to Ancelotti that the players had a mental block when it came to games in Anfield, such is their record in the field, and that they had lost their best chance of winning there with Liverpool by placing a weak team.

"The Liverpool lineup did not affect our idea." "It was to play a good game. We knew Liverpool would put new players and the intensity could be high."

"The defeat came because we could not maintain a high intensity in the second (half). We lost energy and confidence."

After a performance that former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher described as the worst derby exhibition in Anfield in 35 years, the situation that Ancelotti has inherited was exposed and is something he hopes to address in the transfer window.

"We are going to talk together and find a solution to try to improve the team," he said.

Klopp team wins

Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp was understandably delighted after his calculated bet of giving most of the stars of his first team the day free of paid dividends.

"I saw a sensationally good performance of an inexperienced team, with many players for the first time playing in this scenario in front of this crowd and this type of opponent," he said.

"It was outstanding. I loved every second of the game. We never take (the cup) for granted. I would love to see some people and ask them what they think about the lineup, and all these bad things about me and the FA Cup and without respect."

Klopp about Jones' sensational blow

On the goal of Jones, the German replied: "It was an absolutely sensational goal, I love it. An incredible player, Scouser, very confident, can not wait to play in the first team. And rightly so. He is on a very good road.

18 – With 18 years and 340 days, Curtis Jones is Liverpool's youngest scorer in a Merseyside derby since Robbie Fowler (18 years 338 days) in the Premier League in March 1994. Hero. #FA Cup pic.twitter.com/Crf1s24UlN – OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 5, 2020

"He has made great strides, he will be a Liverpool player if nothing strange happens, 100 percent. I'm not surprised that he scored that kind of goal."

"He still has things to learn and improve, but sometimes he forgets, and we forget in training, he is only 18. Incredible."