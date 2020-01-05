Car crashes into the bomb of Lisa Vanderpump's restaurant

A driver crashed his luxury car in the front yard of Lisa VanderpumpThe Pump restaurant in West Hollywood on Sunday afternoon.

One person suffered minor injuries in the accident, whose cause remains unknown, a police spokesman told E! News. Husband and companion of Vanderpump, Ken Todd, he told E! News A girl was slightly injured in the accident.

The emergency units were called to the scene and dozens of passers-by rushed to take pictures. One of them showed the front of a silver luxury sports car housed through a broken glass barrier. Pump is located between two main streets and was open at that time, as it serves brunch on weekends.

"A Porsche Turbo crashed into Pump at the intersection of Santa Monica Boulevard and Robertson in West Hollywood just after 2 p.m. Sunday, a girl slightly injured and taken to the hospital with cuts," said Todd. "And we are very fortunate that everyone else has not been injured and is safe while having dinner during Sunday's brunch."

Vanderpump and Todd own several restaurants, SUR being the most famous. Your workers and Pump & # 39; s appear in Bravo & # 39; s Vanderpump Rules.