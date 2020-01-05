Car crashes into German tourists in northern Italy, 6 dead

By Matilda Coleman
Latest News

ROME – A car crashed into a group of young German tourists in northern Italy early Sunday, killing six people and injuring 11, Italian fire officials said.

The fatal accident occurred in a town near Valle Aurina, near Bolzano, in the South Tyrol region, shortly after 1 a.m., when the Germans gathered to board their bus.

Lutago's volunteer fire service said in a Facebook post that the six dead had been killed at the scene. The injured were taken to several nearby hospitals.

The Sky TG24 news channel quoted the Italian police as saying that the driver was believed to be from the area and had a high blood alcohol content.

Recent Articles

Eldorado Allen in mix for Betfair Hurdle | Racing news

Sports Lisa Witt - 0
Read more

Tens of thousands cry when Soleimani's body returns to Iran | Iran news

Latest News Matilda Coleman - 0
Tens of thousands of people dressed in black have filled the streets of Mashhad and Ahvaz to pay their respects to Qassem Soleimani, the...
Read more

Alexis Skyy and Fetty Wap celebrate Alaiya Grace's second birthday

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
2 years ago, when Alexis Skyy went into preterm labor, I wasn't sure that her baby would make it. Alaiya Grace celebrated her second...
Read more

Conor McGregor would prefer Kamaru Usman than Jorge Masvidal

Sports Lisa Witt - 0
Conor McGregor says that a fight against UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman would be his priority before a fight with...
Read more

Car crashes into German tourists in northern Italy, 6 dead

Latest News Matilda Coleman - 0
ROME - A car crashed into a group of young German tourists in northern Italy early Sunday, killing six people and injuring 11, Italian...
Read more
©