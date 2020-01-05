Car crashes into German tourists in northern Italy, 6 dead

ROME – A car crashed into a group of young German tourists in northern Italy early Sunday, killing six people and injuring 11, Italian fire officials said.
The fatal accident occurred in a town near Valle Aurina, near Bolzano, in the South Tyrol region, shortly after 1 a.m., when the Germans gathered to board their bus.
Lutago's volunteer fire service said in a Facebook post that the six dead had been killed at the scene. The injured were taken to several nearby hospitals.
The Sky TG24 news channel quoted the Italian police as saying that the driver was believed to be from the area and had a high blood alcohol content.
The president of the region, Arno Kompatscher, said at a press conference that the victims were part of a group of young Germans in the holiday region.
South Tyrol, or Alto Adige, a largely German-speaking autonomous region of northern Italy, with ski resorts in the Dolomites and picturesque villages around Bolzano, is popular with German tourists. The accident occurred on the last long weekend of the Christmas and New Year holidays in Italy, which will be limited by Epiphany on Monday.