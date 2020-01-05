Car crashes into German tourists in northern Italy, 6 dead

ROME – A car crashed into a group of young German tourists in northern Italy early Sunday, killing six people and injuring 11, Italian fire officials said.

The fatal accident occurred in a town near Valle Aurina, near Bolzano, in the South Tyrol region, shortly after 1 a.m., when the Germans gathered to board their bus.

Lutago's volunteer fire service said in a Facebook post that the six dead had been killed at the scene. The injured were taken to several nearby hospitals.

The Sky TG24 news channel quoted the Italian police as saying that the driver was believed to be from the area and had a high blood alcohol content.