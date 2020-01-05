Calling death to the Bill Belichick Patriots dynasty after the quick exit of the playoffs is a big mistake

%MINIFYHTMLfa1a932c3cee329f5eefb6a4bc1736ae9% %MINIFYHTMLfa1a932c3cee329f5eefb6a4bc1736ae10%

The Patriots NFL playoff race in 2020 was over as soon as it started. Once 8-0 and looking unstoppable, New England fell to 12-4 and the No. 3 seed of the AFC before Tennessee quickly eliminated him in the wild card defeat on Saturday 20-13.

Then the Patriots are no longer alive in the postseason, and their last chance to repeat as Super Bowl champions is dead. Before losing to the Titans, everyone was ready to dance on his grave to adapt to the convenient narrative that his six-ring dynasty will no longer breathe.

Haven't we learned anything from the Patriots? Or at least Star Wars? The Empire of Evil can reinvent itself as long as coach / general manager Bill Belichick, a motivating and brilliant master intriguing, is still handling all the threads like Emperor Palpatine.

Of course, what we know as the version of the Empire of the Patriots could be over. The best quarterback of all time, Tom Brady, comes from a season of decline at age 42. He wants to continue playing and lead a team to great things in 2020, but there is a growing possibility that the team is not the Patriots.

But we also know that when the Empire dies, there is always room for a First Order to emerge. In the case of the Belichick Patriots, that means doing what they have always done with Brady at a higher level of necessary evil: survive, adapt and adapt to be one step ahead of the rest of the league.

In addition to Brady, Belichick could go ahead or lose some key players from his critical body of supporters. There is a real possibility, after losing assistants Matt Patricia and Brian Flores to work as head coach in consecutive years, offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels will once again do the same.

This time, Belichick may need to go through personnel and personnel changes that he had never experienced before. On the other hand, when the Patriots were winning their first three Super Bowls, they were doing it with completely different coordinators and players around Brady.

The NFL is typically cyclic for containment. The Patriots have challenged that trend by constantly staying on top for so long, a stretch in modern sports by American professional teams that can never be duplicated. Having Brady stand out year after year has been a big part of that. But so has Belichick's ability to continue finding the type of role players to "do their job,quot; in any other position.

Fans of the Ravens, Chiefs and Texans, three teams that beat the Patriots at the end of the regular season to derail the hopes of the New England playoffs, could be the first to pay their last respects. They hope to become the new Colts, Steelers and Broncos, the three AFC teams that interrupted the most and thought they finished the Patriots ring streak.

But those teams can relate to the challenges Belichick faces. The Ravens turned to become a different type of contender under John Harbaugh, with Lamar Jackson's team without resembling Ray Lewis, Ed Reed and Joe Flacco. Andy Reid, who took his Eagles to the Super Bowl against the Patriots, found his new muse with the Chiefs in Patrick Mahomes. The Texans had their playoff moments with an offensive led by Matt Schaub and are now led by Deshaun Watson.

There is no indication that Belichick, 67, plans to hang his hoodie soon. He loves to train and compete too much. Accept the challenges and will work even harder to show that your immense success of unprecedented training is not just linked to Brady.

The Patriots have had their share of the Death Stars exploding, including Spygate and Deflategate. They have been gutted with massive exits before. They face more consequences of Spygate 2, Bengate, Bengalhazi or whatever they call this video recording thing from Cincinnati. They will simply try to further exploit the league with Star Destroyers instead of archaic battle stations.

In the 100-year history of the NFL, few teams have dominated as much as these Patriots. That success has naturally led to more people wanting to bury them than praise them. Beyond the perception of cheating the system in some way, part of the first is the fact that the Patriots can be, well, a bit boring Belichickians.

Don't expect the Patriots to tip over and die conveniently. Save the praise until the Emperor has disappeared. Because this Patriot Way may not disappear as fast as you would like.

We are more likely to find a new way to compete for a ring that makes us hate and appreciate Belichick on a new level.