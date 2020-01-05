Brielle Biermann is starting a new year with a new look: lip fillings are dissolving

Brielle Biermann is changing her appearance this year. First reported by Page Six, the media resumed an Instagram story where Brielle tells her fans that she was going to start looking like the 18-year-old version of herself again.

Among the same image of herself, Biermann explained that she would suffer bruises for several days, however, 2020 marks a turning point in her image. Brielle fans know that for a long time it has been under the scrutiny of the media and the public, even of people on social networks.

In March 2018, the Don't be late Star told a commentator that a million social media users had told him that his lips didn't look good in the photographs. Around that time, she also turned to her Twitter to say she was going to "swell,quot; her lips even more.

I'm going to have a little more swollen duck lips! C now! – Brielle Biermann (@BrielleZolciak) March 12, 2018

In January 2019, Biermann uploaded another photo of herself to illustrate how her operation made her look much better. The star published the image as a comparison image. Brielle fans will remember when they first showed their fillings 5 ​​years ago in 2015.

Reported by Nick Markus in November 2019, social media fans have continuously noticed the changing structure of Brielle's lips. Some people argue that they are becoming thinner and others say they are becoming thicker.

According to reports, Biermann has a lip product on the way. For that reason, it is understandable why she would want to get fillings. Fans of the Zolciak and Biermann team know that the family has become more involved in the cosmetic industry as time goes by.

Social network users, on the other hand, are not always proud of Brielle Biermann. For example, it is not uncommon for Twitter and IG users to complain that Brielle is simply copying Kylie Jenner, through the creation of her own brand of mega cosmetics, even getting lip fillings to model the products that some people accused to Kylie having done.

That said, if Brielle is really letting her lip fillings dissolve, she may have really let those who hate social networks affect her.



